Arrests collected on July 7, 2022

Nichole Carol Sullivan, 48, 91 Island Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 30, for disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, improper lighting and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Peters Maurice Todd, 38, 3102 Oliver White St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on June 30, for contempt of court.

Devante Kenyatta Williams, 29, 100 Bay St. Apt. A; arrested by Picayune PD on June 30, for using false information for a firearm transfer.

Stephen E. Beal, 32, 82172 Beal Rd., Bush, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 1, for contempt of court.

Angela Darlene Boe, 51, 979 Gumpond Beall Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 1, for possession of paraphernalia, obstructing a public street, public drunk/profanity and disorderly conduct.

Devin Gratho Brown, 27, 45 Daisy Andrews Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 1, for domestic violence.

Jenny Leola Hennes, 42, 100 Old Mixon Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 1, for disorderly conduct.

Nicole McDonald, 44, 226 Debuys Rd., Lot 7, Biloxi; arrested by Picayune PD on July 1, for probation violation.

Justin Franklin Raines, 38, 112 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 1, for court sentence.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 36, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for shoplifting.

Kristy Lynn Eaves, 40, 304 East North St., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jimmie Lee Graves, 45, 214 Dozier St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 2, for two counts of contempt of court.

Derek Paul Jarrell, 41, 11 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for controlled substance violation and DUI.

Pete Deangelo Morris, 58, 420 N. Beech St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 2, for DUI.

Ronald Ferianand Ray, 45, 1430 Eighth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.

Theresa Renee Ray, 45, 1430 Eighth Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.

Albert Thomas, 66, 11 Prestige Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on July 2, for DUI.

Cecilia Grace Davis, 25, 94 Haven Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 3, for possession of a stolen firearm, foreign fugitive warrant, providing false information to a law officer, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Clifford Eugene Marshall, 58, 3339 N. Highway 11, N.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 3, for simple assault.

Jill Nicole Miller, 43, 132 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Joseph Odis Brockett, 32, 885 Bouie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for simple assault.

John Adam Fulmer, 66, 889 Anchor Lake Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for DUI.

Jonathan Edward Payne, 30, 85 Wheatfield Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for simple assault.

Ashley Michelle Dohert Riley, 28, 419 N. Beech St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for DUI with two enhancements of not resulting in serious injury or death of a child, expired tag, no seatbelt, careless driving, disorderly conduct and no proof of insurance.

Willie Jefferson Ruff, 33, 3522 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, Md.; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for resisting arrest by fleeing, two counts of disorderly conduct, careless driving and driving while license suspended.

Jade Celene Smith, 34, 85 Wheatfield Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 4, for domestic violence.

Charles Alonzo Hartfield, 24, 3 Courtland Dr., Apt. 29, Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on July 5, for controlled substance violation.

Jordyn Veronica Kalland, 23, 978 Shirley Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 5, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Dwayne Lamar Martin, 37, 113 Village Circle, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on July 5, for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Robert Pace, 45, 41033 Renee Dr., Ponchatoula, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 5, for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance violation.

Kari Louise Rylee, 33, 162 Bluebird Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on July 5, for contempt of court.

Bailey Bleve Trott, 28, 718 Twilight Overlook, Canton Ga.; arrested by PRCSO on July 5, for controlled substance violation, public drunk/profanity and trespassing.

John Arthur Burns, 61, 94 Haven Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 6, for DUI.

Aimee Lynette Galloway, 47, 12109 Gallaway Rd., Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on July 6, for foreign fugitive warrant.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on July 6, for trespassing and public drunk/profanity.

Ashley Michelle Westbrook, 37, 149 Lovell Johnson Rd.; arrested by MDOC on July 6, for parole violation.