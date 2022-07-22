Arrests collected on July 21, 2022

Mark Phillip Brumley, 42, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 14, for two foreign fugitive warrants and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Darren Jude Champagne, 36, 210 Tate St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 14, for commercial burglary.

Jair Jeronimo Reyes, 49, no address given; arrested by MHP on July 14, for failure to stop at weigh station, no insurance and no driver’s license.

Frank Jason Alexander, 42, 25 N. Fork Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for expired tag.

Robert Miclael Arnone, 73, 1407 Hide-A-Way Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for trespassing.

Jason Levi Ashe, 43, 82 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for disorderly conduct and two counts of malicious mischief.

Curtis Montrez Deramus, 37, 6012 Pratt St., Birmingham, Ala.; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for five counts of controlled substance violations, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, driving in more than one lane, following too closely, no driver’s license, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana.

Zane Vincent Gugliuzzi, 31, 43 Daisy Andrews Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15 for reckless driving.

Preston Latimer John, 32, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, distribute or transfer.

Edward Jarod Loveless, 32, 245 Beaverwood Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for DUI.

Stephen Ashley Malley, 41, 23236 Indian Ridge Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for contempt of court, trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and foreign fugitive warrant.

Shannon Hollis Heath Peavy, 21, 74 Downs St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for disorderly conduct.

Steven Jerome Rutledge, 55, 1513 Gravier St., New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for contempt of court and escape.

Alphonso Thompson, 44, 1209 Fern Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 15, for DUI.

Ashton Rebecca Zimmerman, 35, 45 Hughes Rd., Wiggins; arrested by PRCSO on July 15, for two counts of contempt of court.

Sophia Danielle Grebs, 30, 130 Lilac Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on July 16, for disorderly conduct.

Justin Bryant Sullivan, 40, 6334 SCR 57 A., Mt. Olive; arrested by PRCSO on July 16, for DUI.

Joshua Jarnell Watkins, 35, 1645 Jefferson St., Laplace, La.; arrested by MHP on July 16, for no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving in more than one lane.

Tyron Ananias Bell, 32, 904 Highway 11 S.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for DUI second.

Angelica Leticia Perez, 38, 64 Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 17, for contempt of court.

John Raymond Torbet, 56, 16 Kerry Lane St., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 17, for taking away of a motor vehicle.

Floyd Tyrone Webb, 28, 253 Tee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 17, for possession of marijuana and controlled subdstance violations.

Beau Joseph Barrilleaux, 47, 114 Bacum Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 18, for DUI third.

Bobby Ray Foust, 70, 7043 Shad Lane, Perkinston; arrested by Picayune PD on July 18, for DUI, no insurance and expired tag.

Michelle Lenay Rogers, 27, 26 Pipeline Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on July 18, for contempt of court.

Gene Francis Wagner, 33, 720 Beach Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 18, for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, two counts of contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia.

Charles Bond, 57, 28311 Robert Blow Rd., Ponchatoula, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 19, for DUI and hit and run accident.

Jarien Anthony Lee, 40, 5022 Enid St., San Antonio, Texas; arrested by MHP on July 19, for possession of a controlled substance, and improper records.

Destine Marie Nores, 24, 71 Loop Lane, Carriere; arrested by MDOC on July 19, for probation violation.

Blaine Joseph Pugh, 35, 309 Moody St.; arrested by PRCSO on July 19, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Destiny Nicole Boudreaux, 32, 27 Dogwood Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on July 20, for controlled substance violations.

Brandon Bourgeois, 21, 41 Mississippi Pines Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 20, for controlled substance violations.

Tyler Blake Breland, 22, 37 Dykes Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for two counts of entering posted land without permission, three counts of headlighting deer and conspiracy.

Tammy Krol, 50, 106 Seneca Dr., Jeanerette, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 20, for contempt of court.

Bryant Lee Manson, 42, 902 Third Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 20 for two counts of taking away of a motor vehicle.

Michael Joseph O’Neill, 52, 253 Tee Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for two counts of contempt of court.

Conner Leighton Rowe, 28, 197 Pine Tree Grove, Leesville, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for grand larceny and possession of paraphernalia.

Richard Clarence Teague, 42, 420 Lemoyne Ave., Hattiesburg; arrested by Picayune PD on July 20, for DUI.

Dewight Westbrook, 45, 11 Leshee Apt. Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for three counts of contempt of court.

Mary Katherine Williams, 45, 3454 Highway 11/80, Toomsuba, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on July 20, for possession of a controlled substance.