Arrests collected on July 14, 2022

Johnny Ray Bolton, 41, 1421 Formby Davis Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for controlled substance violation, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jourdan Rayshad Bolton, 19, 1421 Formby Davis Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for two counts of sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Donlad Alton Kellar, 38, 135 Tripp Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for contempt of court.

Martin Fitzgerald Mixon, 29, 149 E.T. Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for commercial burglary.

Demetra Danielle Speights, 30, 1203 S. McGeehee, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for contempt of court.

Stephanie Nichole Washington, 33, 406 N. Monroe Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for contempt of court.

Jonathan Brett Alderman, 33, 9 Westridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for drug court violation.

Tasha Danielle Barousse, 44, 937 Highway 90, Waveland; arrested by Picayune PD on July 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Maurice Christie, 27, 3615 Eagle Canyon Dr., San Antonio, Texas; arrested by Picayune PD on July 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Justin Franklin Raines, 38, 112 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for court sentence.

Eve Marie McKee, 38, 3010 Shawsmith Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on July 9, for contempt of court.

Cammie Wallace, 42, 52 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 9, for shoplifting.

Anthony Barnes, 28, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on July 10, for disorderly conduct and three controlled substance violations.

Jack Bennett, 47, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for no driver’s license, switched tag, no insurance and possession of burglary tools.

Stephanie Bennett, 43, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of burglary tools.

Joann T. Bennett, 66, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for possession of burglary tools.

Holden Fabre, 24, 5127 Andrea St., Baratarid, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for DUI.

Jessica Lynn Mark, 40, 2122 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 10, for providing false information to a law officer and credit card fraud.

Arica Runfalo, 32, 502 St. John St., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for petit larceny.

Ashley Nichole Jordan, 37, 1208 Pinewood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for controlled substance violation.

Kennis Jeodrick Loper, 20, 31188 McGowin Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for aggravated assault.

William Jason Stockstill, 48, 715 South Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for two counts of grand larceny, commercial burglary and contempt of court.

Harold Bruce Terrell, 40, 904 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for contempt of court.

Harvey Dale Varnado, 60, 10 Varnado Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for contempt of court.

Joshua Paul Davis, 35, 828 Highcrest Dr., Acworth, Ga.; arrested by MHP on July 12, for careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and controlled substance violation.

Levon Andres Massey, 43, 7017 Colapissa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 12, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 22, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for indecent exposure.

Sarrah Denton Willhite, 34, 3620 Old Birds Creek Rd., #11, Sevierville, Tenn.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for bad checks.