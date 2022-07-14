Arrests collected on July 14, 2022

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Johnny Ray Bolton, 41, 1421 Formby Davis Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for controlled substance violation, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jourdan Rayshad Bolton, 19, 1421 Formby Davis Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for two counts of sale, distribution or transfer of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Donlad Alton Kellar, 38, 135 Tripp Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for contempt of court.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Martin Fitzgerald Mixon, 29, 149 E.T. Poole Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for commercial burglary.

Demetra Danielle Speights, 30, 1203 S. McGeehee, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 7, for contempt of court.

Stephanie Nichole Washington, 33, 406 N. Monroe Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 7, for contempt of court.

Jonathan Brett Alderman, 33, 9 Westridge Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for drug court violation.

Tasha Danielle Barousse, 44, 937 Highway 90, Waveland; arrested by Picayune PD on July 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Maurice Christie, 27, 3615 Eagle Canyon Dr., San Antonio, Texas; arrested by Picayune PD on July 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Justin Franklin Raines, 38, 112 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on July 8, for court sentence.

Eve Marie McKee, 38, 3010 Shawsmith Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on July 9, for contempt of court.

Cammie Wallace, 42, 52 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 9, for shoplifting.

Anthony Barnes, 28, no address given; arrested by Picayune PD on July 10, for disorderly conduct and three controlled substance violations.

Jack Bennett, 47, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for no driver’s license, switched tag, no insurance and possession of burglary tools.

Stephanie Bennett, 43, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of burglary tools.

Joann T. Bennett, 66, 67490 Slaughter Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for possession of burglary tools.

Holden Fabre, 24, 5127 Andrea St., Baratarid, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for DUI.

Jessica Lynn Mark, 40, 2122 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 10, for providing false information to a law officer and credit card fraud.

Arica Runfalo, 32, 502 St. John St., Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 10, for petit larceny.

Ashley Nichole Jordan, 37, 1208 Pinewood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for controlled substance violation.

Kennis Jeodrick Loper, 20, 31188 McGowin Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for aggravated assault.

William Jason Stockstill, 48, 715 South Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on July 11, for two counts of grand larceny, commercial burglary and contempt of court.

Harold Bruce Terrell, 40, 904 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for contempt of court.

Harvey Dale Varnado, 60, 10 Varnado Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on July 11, for contempt of court.

Joshua Paul Davis, 35, 828 Highcrest Dr., Acworth, Ga.; arrested by MHP on July 12, for careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and controlled substance violation.

Levon Andres Massey, 43, 7017 Colapissa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on July 12, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jessica Nicole Smith, 22, 2716 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for indecent exposure.

Sarrah Denton Willhite, 34, 3620 Old Birds Creek Rd., #11, Sevierville, Tenn.; arrested by PRCSO on July 12, for bad checks.

 

More Records

Arrests collected on July 7, 2022

Arrests collected on June 30, 2022

Arrests collected on June 22, 2022

Arrests collected on June 16, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar