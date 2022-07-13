Annie “Odell” Rainey

July 3, 2022

Annie “Odell” Rainey, age 78, of Festus, Missouri (formerly of Poplarville, MS) passed away at her home on July 3, 2022. She was born September 14, 1943, in Benndale, MS, to the late Lillian (nee Parker) and William Carter.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Dale” Rainey; 2 brothers, Billy Carter and Marshall Carter; and a sister, Helen Erkhart.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Rainey and Priscilla (Walker) Portell, both of Festus, MO; grandchildren, Cody Portell and Chantel Collier; great granddaughter, Zelda Collier-Wisniewski; sister, Dorothy Littlefield, Benndale, MS; brothers Burt (Diane) Carter, Holden, LA and Dan (Portia) Carter, Tylertown, MS,; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Odell was baptized in the Antioch United Methodist Church in Benndale, MS and attended Oak Bridge Community Church in Arnold, MO and First Baptist Church of Festus/Crystal City, MO with her daughters. She was a retired lunchroom worker from Poplarville Lower Elementary School and she enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral Services officiated by Bro. Fred Carter were held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Antioch United Methodist Church in Benndale. Followed by burial in the Antioch UMC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Association.

George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.