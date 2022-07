Andrea “Dani” Danielle Dufrene of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of 26.

Services are to be held by family 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Bayside Baptist

Church 7547 Hancock Square Dr. Bay St. Louis, MS. Officiated by Pastor Stan Perret.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.