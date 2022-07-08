Aldermen prepare to sell old police station

During Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, the Board acknowledged proposed amendments to the zoning ordinances, and approved to put the old police department on Highway 26 building and the old radio tower up for bids.

Amendments approved by the Board concerning the zoning ordinance focused on conditional use exceptions for nonconformities. The amendments ordinances were sent to the city’s Planning Commission and the Board expects it will be two weeks before the Board hears back from the commission.

In other business, the Board heard from Lynn Veits with Globe Life-Liberty Nation Division, who gave a presentation regarding supplemental insurance. Her presentation covered the city’s policy and how her company might be able enhance the current benefits package for city employees.

Globe Life-Liberty has been in business since 1900 and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, she said. Veits said during her presentation that her company can provide a worksite advantage program that works with businesses to provide a supplemental employee benefits at no cost. They provide tax savings through pre-tax premiums, and a life insurance policy that benefits the employee’s family. The Board took her proposal under advisement.

During discussion of old or unused equipment and facilities, the Board approved motions to surplus the old police department building located at 305 Highway 26 east, and the radio tower located at 600 Highway 26 east. Both will be put up for sale to the highest bidder.

During the departmental reports, the Board accepted the resignation of Kendra Owen and approved a motion to advertise for a new water clerk. The Board also approved a request from the Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce to paint the Chamber building Navy blue.

In other business, the Board approved its claims docket in the amount of $64,998 and approved a motion to set up a workshop with city engineer Jason Lamb to the discuses two-trench failures. The Board will use that time to discuss other potential road work and water projects.

The Board then went into executive session to discuses personnel matters. The next Board meeting will be July 19, 2022.