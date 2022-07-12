“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.” John 14:1

Aaron Lavon Sellers was born February 9, 1973 in New Orleans, LA to Jackie Spellman and Pearline Sellers. He was baptized at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Sunrise, CA.

Aaron attended South Plaquemines High School, Plaquemines Parish, LA. He was employed with Quality Labor Management until death.

Aaron Lavon Sellers departed this earth and transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022. He will be truly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Aaron leaves to cherish in his memory, wife, Angelina Lashell Sellers; three daughters, Latorias Smith, Danisha Polk, ChaQuita Jones; son, Devonte Bennett (Toni); five grandchildren, Tahmiya Smith, Richard Smith, Jr., Nicholas Polk, Jr., Amari Bennett, Aubrielle Mayo; father, Jackie Spellman (Zaymarta); siblings, Tyrone Sellers (Andrea), Sam Sellers (Tammie), Ernestine Johnson (Errol), Kayla Laresa Lee, Terrelle Zayman Cooper; aunts, Betty Riley (Carl), Leartha Gorman (Gerald), Carolyn MaCall (Emerson), Antoinette Sellers Brown; Aaron and Sam shared a Nanny, Ana May Delone; brothers of another mother, Vincent Hill, Keron Martin, Jabbar Delone; a host of nephews, nieces, three great nieces, one great nephew.

Aaron was preceded in death by his mother, Pearline Sellers; grandmother, Lorene Sellers; sister, Sharon Ann Sellers; aunt, Pauline Sellers Dinkins.

Visitation: 11:00 – 12:00 pm and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. at New Galilee Baptist Church, Rev. Otis Jones, Officiating. Interment at New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted by Brown’s Funeral Home.