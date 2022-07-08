8 Football Games To Be Televised On Network Platforms
Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The defending Southwestern Athletic Champion Jackson State football team is scheduled to have games televised across network platforms.
JSU will open the season Labor Day Sunday, playing Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2. A total of eight games will be on the ESPN family of networks. All times central.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Sept. 4
|Florida A&M
|2 p.m.
|Live on ESPN2
|Sept. 17
|Grambling
|1 p.m.
|Live on ESPN3 / Tape Delayed on ESPNU
|Sept. 24
|Miss. Valley St.
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oct. 8
|Alabama St.
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Oct. 29
|Southern
|1 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nov. 5
|Texas Southern
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nov. 12
|Alabama A&M
|4 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nov. 19
|Alcorn
|2 p.m.
|ESPN+