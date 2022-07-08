8 Football Games To Be Televised On Network Platforms

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The defending Southwestern Athletic Champion Jackson State football team is scheduled to have  games televised across network platforms.

JSU will open the season Labor Day Sunday, playing Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2. A total of eight games will be on the ESPN family of networks.  All times central.

 

Date Opponent Time Network
Sept. 4 Florida A&M 2 p.m. Live on ESPN2
Sept. 17 Grambling 1 p.m. Live on ESPN3 / Tape Delayed on ESPNU
Sept. 24 Miss. Valley St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Oct. 8 Alabama St. 2 p.m. ESPN+
Oct. 29 Southern 1 p.m. ESPN+
Nov. 5 Texas Southern 6 p.m. ESPN+
Nov. 12 Alabama A&M 4 p.m. ESPN+
Nov. 19 Alcorn 2 p.m. ESPN+

 

