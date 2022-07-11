61 ICC student-athletes earn NJCAA Academic Honors

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Sixty-one Itawamba Community College student-athletes have been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Teams for the 2021-22 academic year.

To earn NJCAA All-Academic honors, students must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.60 or higher and completed 24 credit hours. There are three levels of academic honors: First Team, 4.0 GPA; Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA; and Third Team, 3.60-3.79 GPA.

ICC has 17 student-athletes named to the First Team; 18, Second Team; and 26, Third Team.

The NJCAA All-Academic First Team honorees include

Ecru – Tayler Bishop, softball;

Fulton – Quinn Bennett, football;

Madison – Peyton Rea, football; Kayla Young, women’s soccer;

Mantee – Allyson Harrison, softball;

Olive Branch – Londyn Bakeris, volleyball;

Pontotoc – Reed Emison, men’s soccer;

Pontirolo Nuovo, Italy – Gia del Sordo, women’s tennis;

Ripley – Jhasiel Bautista, men’s soccer;

Stoke-on-Trent, England – Kiera Melek-Altintas, women’s soccer;

Tupelo – Izzy Boyd, Katie Hammock, Madison Martin, women’s soccer; Carson O’Daniel, men’s soccer;

Wiggins – Caleb Beech, men’s tennis; and

Yorkshire, England – Kirsty MacGregor, women’s soccer.

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honorees include

Brandon – Hannah Henry, softball;

Columbus – Brooklyn Ward, volleyball;

Fulton – Emma Logan, women’s soccer;

Guntown – Kaitie Boatner, softball;

Hatley – Camron Wright, baseball;

Horn Lake – Blake Berry, baseball;

Madison – Maloy Mitchell, women’s soccer;

Madrid, Spain – David Marquez, men’s soccer;

Mogi Guacu, Brazil – Joao Pedro Mendes, men’s tennis;

Morton – Lexi Brown, softball;

Olive Branch – Rhett Gullett, golf; Connor Murphy, men’s soccer;

Pontotoc – Madelyn Angle, women’s tennis;

Ripley – Drew Coombs, baseball; Amelya Hatch, women’s basketball;

Southaven – Landon Powell, baseball;

Sul Piave, Italy – Martina Coghetto, women’s tennis; and

Tupelo – Caleb Goddard, baseball.

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team honorees include

Aberdeen – Hannah McNeese, volleyball;

Amory – Kathryn Cooke, volleyball; Corbin Martin, men’s soccer;

Calhoun City – Jobi Cook, baseball;

Collierville, Tenn. – Riley Davis, baseball;

Covington, Tenn. – Mary Leslie Cranford, volleyball;

Corinth – Demontra Bell, football; Nate Drewery, men’s soccer; McKenzie Patterson, softball;

Kosciusko – Nolen Yuille, baseball;

Fulton – Wade Cannon, football;

New Albany – Vakeria Jett, volleyball;

Mooreville – Jewel Johns, women’s soccer; Kara Hays, softball;

Pontotoc – Maggie Franks, women’s tennis; Stroud Mills, men’s tennis; Sam Morgan, men’s tennis; Rock Robinson, men’s basketball; Demetria Shephard, women’s basketball;

Ruleville – Tykirra Nash, women’s basketball;

Sardis – Rayne Rippee, softball;

Southaven – LaMaya Newsome, volleyball;

Tupelo – Hughes Powel, golf; and

West Point – Frank Bean, football.

Also, nine of ICC’s 11 athletic programs received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention honors. The programs are baseball, women’s basketball, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball.

For more information on ICC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com