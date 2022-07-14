41 Student-Athletes Named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State saw 41 student-athletes named to the 2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference office.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes in their first season in residence at an SEC school and is based on grades from the 2021-22 academic calendar.

Today’s announcement brings Mississippi State’s total to 231 student-athletes named to a 2021-22 SEC Academic Honor Rolls. The Bulldogs placed 65 on the fall list, nine on the winter list, a program-record 116 on the spring list and 41 on the first-year list.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria below will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Name – Major

Baseball (8)

Brooks Auger – Business Administration

Cole Cheatham – Sport Administration

Aaron Downs – Special Education

Revy Higgins III – Sport Administration

Pico Kohn – Undeclared

Tayler Montiel – Biomedical Engineering

Jack Walker – Business Administration

Bradley Wilson – Psychology

Women’s Basketball (2)

Denae Carter – Undeclared

Mia Moore – Marketing

Football (9)

Andrew Berquist – Marketing

Ty Cooper – Psychology

Nic Mitchell – Undeclared

Jordan Mosley – Undeclared

Albert Reese IV – Undeclared

Sawyer Robertson – Business Administration

Rex Robich – Undeclared

Rara Thomas – Undeclared

Archer Trafford – Interdisciplinary Studies

Men’s Golf (2)

Bo Blanchard – Business Administration

Jay Nimmo – Business Administration

Women’s Golf (1)

Julia Lopez Ramirez – Business Administration

Soccer (8)

Kaylee Armenia – Mechanical Engineering

Cierra Collins – Psychology

Rylie Combs – Kinesiology

Hannah Johnson – Kinesiology

Saniya Johnson – Undeclared

Juliet Moore – Kinesiology

Elle Otto – Business Administration

Mac Titus – Political Science

Softball (2)

Riley Hull – Undeclared

Shea Moreno – Interdisciplinary Studies

Men’s Track & Field (1)

Daniel Joyce – Biochemistry

Women’s Track & Field (6)

Tekara Aimer – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Faith Duncan – Communication

Gracie Gibson – Fashion, Design and Merchandising

Emma Hossack – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Hayley Ogle – Biological Science

Grace Ritchie – Animal & Diary Science

Volleyball (2)

Yuliana Amador – Sport Administration

Laughlin Murray – Clinical Exercise Physiology