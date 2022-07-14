41 Student-Athletes Named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Published 3:54 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State saw 41 student-athletes named to the 2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference office.
The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes in their first season in residence at an SEC school and is based on grades from the 2021-22 academic calendar.
Today’s announcement brings Mississippi State’s total to 231 student-athletes named to a 2021-22 SEC Academic Honor Rolls. The Bulldogs placed 65 on the fall list, nine on the winter list, a program-record 116 on the spring list and 41 on the first-year list.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria below will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll
Name – Major
Baseball (8)
Brooks Auger – Business Administration
Cole Cheatham – Sport Administration
Aaron Downs – Special Education
Revy Higgins III – Sport Administration
Pico Kohn – Undeclared
Tayler Montiel – Biomedical Engineering
Jack Walker – Business Administration
Bradley Wilson – Psychology
Women’s Basketball (2)
Denae Carter – Undeclared
Mia Moore – Marketing
Football (9)
Andrew Berquist – Marketing
Ty Cooper – Psychology
Nic Mitchell – Undeclared
Jordan Mosley – Undeclared
Albert Reese IV – Undeclared
Sawyer Robertson – Business Administration
Rex Robich – Undeclared
Rara Thomas – Undeclared
Archer Trafford – Interdisciplinary Studies
Men’s Golf (2)
Bo Blanchard – Business Administration
Jay Nimmo – Business Administration
Women’s Golf (1)
Julia Lopez Ramirez – Business Administration
Soccer (8)
Kaylee Armenia – Mechanical Engineering
Cierra Collins – Psychology
Rylie Combs – Kinesiology
Hannah Johnson – Kinesiology
Saniya Johnson – Undeclared
Juliet Moore – Kinesiology
Elle Otto – Business Administration
Mac Titus – Political Science
Softball (2)
Riley Hull – Undeclared
Shea Moreno – Interdisciplinary Studies
Men’s Track & Field (1)
Daniel Joyce – Biochemistry
Women’s Track & Field (6)
Tekara Aimer – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Faith Duncan – Communication
Gracie Gibson – Fashion, Design and Merchandising
Emma Hossack – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Hayley Ogle – Biological Science
Grace Ritchie – Animal & Diary Science
Volleyball (2)
Yuliana Amador – Sport Administration
Laughlin Murray – Clinical Exercise Physiology