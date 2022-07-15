2022 recipients of PWC scholarship

Four recent graduates of Poplarville High School have been awarded scholarships by Poplarville Woman’s Club. The young ladies are Madison Rester, Emily Schwegmann, Lilli Smith, and Morgan Westling.

Scholarships are given annually to high school senior women who demonstrate a superior academic record, leadership, and volunteerism. The applicants are required to submit a short essay explaining why community service is important.

Rester is the daughter of Michael and Miranda Rester. She is dual-enrolled at PRCC, where she is majoring in nursing. An honor student, she has been a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. As a student at the PHS Career Development Center, she has participated in Teacher Academy 1 and 2. The course is designed to provide instruction, information and hands-on experience for students who are considering a career in education.

Schwegmann, also dual-enrolled at PRCC, is the daughter of Rory and Alysha Schwegmann. She has been a member of the National Honor Society in high school and was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at PRCC. She also served as a student council representative during her sophomore year. Her volunteer activities include work with Backpack Buddies, Kare in Home Hospice, Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home, Steep Hollow Baptist Church, and Southern Pines Animal Shelter. She intends to study pre-law at the University of Southern Miss.

Smith, the daughter of Clayton and Keri Smith, plans on a career in pharmacy and will attend the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). She has been a member of the National Honor Society (President, 12th grade), Beta Club, PHS Student Council (treasurer, 11th grade; vice-president (12th grade), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lady Hornets soccer team (Captain 12th grade), and the PHS tennis team. As a member of the PHS Student Council and of the PHS National Honor Society, she completed 80 hours of community service per term. She was selected a representative to the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program and is a member of the ACT 25+ Club. She was a homecoming maid for two years, was elected Friendliest Freshman, and earned the Spanish I award.

Westling is the daughter of Dustin and Sandy Hyatt. At PHS, she served as Senior Class President, and National Honor Society secretary. She served on the Student Council and was a member of Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lady Hornet soccer team, and First Priority. She was selected a Mississippi Scholar and a Special Olympics buddy. An honor student, she received the Heart of the Hornet Award and the Hustle and Hard Work Award, both in soccer. She was named to the Gulf Coast All-Star Soccer Team and the All-District Soccer Team. She will continue her academic career at PRCC, majoring in health services/nursing.