2022 – 2023 Season for PRCC’s Brownstone Center for the Arts announced

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville is excited to announce the 2022-2023 schedule of events.

A gem within Pearl River County, The Brownstone Center provides an elegant setting for performances as well as hosting speakers and other special events. Along with PRCC Fine Arts productions, the 2022-23 season includes performances by outside groups.

“Over the last nine years the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center has drawn artists and performers to her stage and become a powerful force in this community to unite people from around the area for one purpose: the experience of live performance,” said Dr. Trevor Hunt, Director of the Brownstone Center for the Arts. “We continue to select programming to appeal to a wide range of tastes and hope that you will enjoy this year’s lineup. Please invite a friend and come experience the Brownstone Center!”

The 2022 – 2023 Season

Adam Doleac — Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Mississippi Symphony Orchestra — Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

‘Twas the Night — Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Nutcracker — Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 & 4 at 2 p.m.

Mississippi Aca-Fest — Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Spring Variety Show — Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Isaacs — Mar. 7 at 7 p.m.

12 Angry Jurors — Mar. 30 & 31 at 7 p.m.

Broadway to Brownstone — April 13 at 7 p.m.

JazzCats & The Voices — April 20 at 7 p.m.

Honors Lecture — TBA

Season ticket holders will be able to reserve their seats for all PRCC sponsored educational and entertainment events. Season ticket sales have begun. Each season ticket is $110. Your seat is reserved for all eligible events at the time of purchase. Individual event tickets are made available approximately one month before each event.

All ticket sales are made through Hometown Ticketing and will provide purchasers with a digital pass. Season ticket holders will be given a card to present as entry into all events. If ordered online or over the phone, your card will be mailed. In-person sales will be given their card upon purchase.

Purchase your season pass today at prcc.edu/brownstone/events or by calling 601-403-1180.

SUPPORT THE BROWNSTONE

This year members of the community are invited to join Brownstone Backstage. The program is about empowering individuals to offer support for the performing arts in their community. By joining Brownstone Backstage you help PRCC students create the best possible performances in the area, you help maintain the beauty and elegance of the facility, and you help to attract artists from all over to come and perform on the Brownstone stage.

“PRCC is thankful for our season sponsors including BankPlus, Hattiesburg Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Clearman Insurance Agency, MAC, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Ms. Donna Herring,” Hunt said.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).