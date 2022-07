19th annual MAC all-star volleyball match set for Millsaps College

(CLINTON, MS) The Mississippi Association of Coaches will present the 19th Annual All-Star Volleyball match on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 6:00 PM at the

Maurice Hall Activities Center Hangar Dome on the campus of Millsaps College at Jackson, MS. General admission tickets for this event are $10.00 per person. The event features a 3-set match and a North/South format that includes rising senior players.

The North All-Stars will be coached by Samantha Brooks of Caledonia and Ashley Connolly of New Albany. The South All-Stars will be led by David Irwin of Gulfport and Kelsa Walker of Brandon.

In the 2021 match at the Maurice Hall Activities Center Hangar Dome at Millsaps College, the South ended the North’s 3-match winning streak by scores of 25-22, 19-25, and 25-19. The North still leads the overall series 10 to 7. The All-Star volleyball matches switched to the traditional North-South format in 2006. In the first All-Star volleyball match held in 2005, the squads were divided into an East-West format with the East defeating the West 3 sets to 1 in a best of 5 series.

Rosters for this event are included with this release.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020 or visit the MAC web site at www.mscoaches.com.

MAC ALL-STAR VOLLEYBALL

2022 ROSTERS

NORTH TEAM

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 BRIANNA LYONS OXFORD ASHLEY MARTIN

1 AVERY THOMAS LEWISBURG AMY HENDRICHOVSKY

4 DALYN WASHINGTON MADISON CENTRAL VALERIE THAMES

5 SYDNEY HOWIE ALCORN CENTRAL ERIC LANCASTER

5 ALLIE VARNER GERMANTOWN RITA SHARPE

6 CAYLEIGH SHIPMAN ALCORN CENTRAL ERIC LANCASTER

7 ALLIE HAZELWOOD MADISON CENTRAL VALERIE THAMES

7 GISELLE LOPEZ BELMONT STEPHANIE CLEVELAND

9 SADIE STEGALL PONTOTOC ANNIE McGREGOR

15 MASEY ADAMS NEW ALBANY ASHLEY CONNOLLY

18 TORREY TKACH OXFORD ASHLEY MARTIN

20 KENSLEY WOOLBRIGHT NEW HOPE ALLISON WOOLBRIGHT

21 EMILY CLARK CALEDONIA SAMANTHA BROOKS

24 LUNDYN WILSON LAKE CORMORANT CHRISTINA MORGAN

32 MADISON YOUNG DeSOTO CENTRAL MARGARET FALATKO

COACHES: SAMANTHA BROOKS, CALEDONIA

ASHLEY CONNOLLY, NEW ALBANY

SOUTH TEAM

# NAME SCHOOL COACH

1 BROOKLYNN MONTANA GULFPORT DAVID IRWIN

1 RHYS ST. AMANT OCEAN SPRINGS CHRISTINA DAIGLE

2 ALEX PICKICH VANCLEAVE HEATHER ALLEN

3 SUNNI SHEPPARD BRANDON KELSA WALKER

4 ANNA KATE ROUNSAVILLE GULFPORT DAVID IRWIN

4 MAGGIE SEWELL ST. ANDREW’S LAUREN CORBY

7 SYDNEY MITCHELL GULFPORT DAVID IRWIN

10 PEYTON HOFFMAYER OCEAN SPRINGS CHRISTINA DAIGLE

11 CORINNE CASON VANCLEAVE HEATHER ALLEN

12 BROOKE BANKSTON BRANDON KELSA WALKER

17 AMEZE EKUNWE SACRED HEART KERRY GEROUX

22 PEYTON RUSSELL HANCOCK LYNSIE GAYDEN

23 ALEXA PALMER HANCOCK LYNSIE GAYDEN

28 SALAYAH BARNES NW RANKIN LAUREN WORRELL

31 AVERY MATHESON OUR LADY ACADEMY EMILY CORLEY

COACHES: DAVID IRWIN, GULFPORT

KELSA WALKER, BRANDON