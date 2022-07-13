116 Student-Athletes Named to SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State saw 116 student-athletes named to the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll announced Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference office.

The 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.

Today’s announcement brings Mississippi State’s total to 190 student-athletes named to a 2021-22 SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Bulldogs placed 65 on the fall list, nine on the winter list, and a program-record 116 on the spring list, surpassing last season’s mark of 113.

Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the academic honor roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

Name – Major

Baseball (24)

Brooks Auger – Business Administration

Cole Cheatham – Sport Administration

Kellum Clark – Sport Administration

Aaron Downs – Special Education

Lane Forsythe – Sport Administration

Jackson Fristoe – Sport Administration

Revy Higgins III – Sport Administration

KC Hunt – Sport Administration

Kamren James – Business Administration

Preston Johnson – Chemical Engineering

Pico Kohn – Undeclared

Drew McGowan – Finance

Davis Meche – Finance

Tayler Montiel – Biomedical Engineering

Stone Simmons – Business Administration

Landon Sims – Sport Administration

Brayland Skinner – Interdisciplinary Studies

Brandon Smith – Business Administration

Cade Smith – Sport Administration

Parker Stinnett – Biological Sciences

Drew Talley – Business Administration

Jack Walker – Business Administration

Andrew Walling – Finance

Bradley Wilson – Psychology

Men’s Golf (9)

Ford Clegg – Finance

Pedro Cruz Silva – Business Administration

Harrison Davis – Finance

Loïc Ettlin – Psychology

Hunter Logan – Finance

Ben Nelson – Master of Business Administration

Ruan Pretorius – Master of Sport Administration

Austin Vukovits – Business Administration

William Wann – Business Administration

Women’s Golf (6)

Abbey Daniel – Biological Sciences

Ashley Gilliam – Communication

Jarutrawee Khotchagrai – Kinesiology

Hannah Levi – Master of Business Admin.

Lauren Miller – Master of Kinesiology

Blair Stockett – Master of Business Admin.

Softball (14)

Aquana Brownlee – Psychology

Paige Cook – Kinesiology

Mia Davidson – Kinesiology

Montana Davidson – Psychology

Kiki Edwards – Kinesiology

Grace Fagan – Biological Sciences

Allison Florian – Business Administration

Phoebe Florian – Communication

Kenley Hawk – Educational Psychology

Madisyn Kennedy – Kinesiology

Chloe Malau’ulu – Business Administration

Jackie McKenna – Criminology

Anna Kate Segars – Educational Psychology

Annie Willis – Human Development and Family Sciences

Men’s Tennis (7)

Florian Broska – Master of Science in Information Systems

Alberto Colas – Marketing

Carles Hernandez – Psychology

Nemanja Malesevic – Kinesiology

Gregor Ramskogler – Kinesiology

Seth Richey – Mathematics

Davide Tortora – Kinesiology

Women’s Tennis (5)

Emmanouela Antonaki – Management

Chloé Cirotte – Psychology

Marta Falceto – Mathematics

Maddie McKee – Psychology and Biology

Tamara Racine – Fashion Design & Merchandising

Men’s Track & Field (23)

Navasky Anderson – Business Administration

Jabari Bennett – Psychology

Leon Clarke – Business Administration

Cameron Crump – Psychology

Sema’J Daniels – Kinesiology

Franck DiSanza – Computer Science

Reese Dunne – Mechanical Engineering

Keldrick Edwards – Interdisciplinary Studies

Lee Eppie – Kinesiology

Cade Finley – Interdisciplinary Studies

Colby Freeman – Biological Engineering

Jesse Henderson – Kinesiology

Tyriq Horsford – Geoscience

DJ Jónsson – Communication

Daniel Joyce – Biochemistry

Nolan Krol – Mechanical Engineering

Gabriel Moronta – Communication

Jeremiah Pierce – Human Development & Family Science

Slater Richardson – Kinesiology & Psychology

Shamar Rose – Business Administration

Safir Scott – Business Administration

Joseph Wohlers – Business Administration

Trent Zelden – Management

Women’s Track & Field (28)

Tekara Aimer – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Danielle Brissett – Business Administration

Zoe Brito – Marketing

Rosealee Cooper – Business Administration

Faith Duncan – Communication

Helen Claire Edmonds – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Shayla Felder – Psychology

Gracie Gibson – Fashion, Design and Merchandising

Emma Hossack – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Emma Hunt – Biomedical Engineering

Kennedy Jackson – Kinesiology

Maddy Kish – Civil Engineering

Julia Lasley – Biological Sciences

Emilia Lesniak – Industrial Tech

Ashley Melcherts – Sociology

Peyton Mickelson – Biological Sciences

Cathrina Morris – Political Science

Jenna Oetting – Aerospace Engineering

Hayley Ogle – Biological Science

Grace Ritchie – Animal & Diary Science

Savannah Schwab – Biological Sciences

Nykah Smith – Interdisciplinary Studies

Jhordyn Stallworth – Business Administration

Caroline Standley – Kinesiology

Sydney Steely – Kinesiology

Amy Warren – Fashion, Design & Merchandising

Ava Weems – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion

Mary Beth Woodward – Biological Sciences