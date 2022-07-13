116 Student-Athletes Named to SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State saw 116 student-athletes named to the 2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll announced Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference office.
The 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.
Today’s announcement brings Mississippi State’s total to 190 student-athletes named to a 2021-22 SEC Academic Honor Roll. The Bulldogs placed 65 on the fall list, nine on the winter list, and a program-record 116 on the spring list, surpassing last season’s mark of 113.
Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the academic honor roll.
The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2022 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
Name – Major
Baseball (24)
Brooks Auger – Business Administration
Cole Cheatham – Sport Administration
Kellum Clark – Sport Administration
Aaron Downs – Special Education
Lane Forsythe – Sport Administration
Jackson Fristoe – Sport Administration
Revy Higgins III – Sport Administration
KC Hunt – Sport Administration
Kamren James – Business Administration
Preston Johnson – Chemical Engineering
Pico Kohn – Undeclared
Drew McGowan – Finance
Davis Meche – Finance
Tayler Montiel – Biomedical Engineering
Stone Simmons – Business Administration
Landon Sims – Sport Administration
Brayland Skinner – Interdisciplinary Studies
Brandon Smith – Business Administration
Cade Smith – Sport Administration
Parker Stinnett – Biological Sciences
Drew Talley – Business Administration
Jack Walker – Business Administration
Andrew Walling – Finance
Bradley Wilson – Psychology
Men’s Golf (9)
Ford Clegg – Finance
Pedro Cruz Silva – Business Administration
Harrison Davis – Finance
Loïc Ettlin – Psychology
Hunter Logan – Finance
Ben Nelson – Master of Business Administration
Ruan Pretorius – Master of Sport Administration
Austin Vukovits – Business Administration
William Wann – Business Administration
Women’s Golf (6)
Abbey Daniel – Biological Sciences
Ashley Gilliam – Communication
Jarutrawee Khotchagrai – Kinesiology
Hannah Levi – Master of Business Admin.
Lauren Miller – Master of Kinesiology
Blair Stockett – Master of Business Admin.
Softball (14)
Aquana Brownlee – Psychology
Paige Cook – Kinesiology
Mia Davidson – Kinesiology
Montana Davidson – Psychology
Kiki Edwards – Kinesiology
Grace Fagan – Biological Sciences
Allison Florian – Business Administration
Phoebe Florian – Communication
Kenley Hawk – Educational Psychology
Madisyn Kennedy – Kinesiology
Chloe Malau’ulu – Business Administration
Jackie McKenna – Criminology
Anna Kate Segars – Educational Psychology
Annie Willis – Human Development and Family Sciences
Men’s Tennis (7)
Florian Broska – Master of Science in Information Systems
Alberto Colas – Marketing
Carles Hernandez – Psychology
Nemanja Malesevic – Kinesiology
Gregor Ramskogler – Kinesiology
Seth Richey – Mathematics
Davide Tortora – Kinesiology
Women’s Tennis (5)
Emmanouela Antonaki – Management
Chloé Cirotte – Psychology
Marta Falceto – Mathematics
Maddie McKee – Psychology and Biology
Tamara Racine – Fashion Design & Merchandising
Men’s Track & Field (23)
Navasky Anderson – Business Administration
Jabari Bennett – Psychology
Leon Clarke – Business Administration
Cameron Crump – Psychology
Sema’J Daniels – Kinesiology
Franck DiSanza – Computer Science
Reese Dunne – Mechanical Engineering
Keldrick Edwards – Interdisciplinary Studies
Lee Eppie – Kinesiology
Cade Finley – Interdisciplinary Studies
Colby Freeman – Biological Engineering
Jesse Henderson – Kinesiology
Tyriq Horsford – Geoscience
DJ Jónsson – Communication
Daniel Joyce – Biochemistry
Nolan Krol – Mechanical Engineering
Gabriel Moronta – Communication
Jeremiah Pierce – Human Development & Family Science
Slater Richardson – Kinesiology & Psychology
Shamar Rose – Business Administration
Safir Scott – Business Administration
Joseph Wohlers – Business Administration
Trent Zelden – Management
Women’s Track & Field (28)
Tekara Aimer – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Danielle Brissett – Business Administration
Zoe Brito – Marketing
Rosealee Cooper – Business Administration
Faith Duncan – Communication
Helen Claire Edmonds – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Shayla Felder – Psychology
Gracie Gibson – Fashion, Design and Merchandising
Emma Hossack – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Emma Hunt – Biomedical Engineering
Kennedy Jackson – Kinesiology
Maddy Kish – Civil Engineering
Julia Lasley – Biological Sciences
Emilia Lesniak – Industrial Tech
Ashley Melcherts – Sociology
Peyton Mickelson – Biological Sciences
Cathrina Morris – Political Science
Jenna Oetting – Aerospace Engineering
Hayley Ogle – Biological Science
Grace Ritchie – Animal & Diary Science
Savannah Schwab – Biological Sciences
Nykah Smith – Interdisciplinary Studies
Jhordyn Stallworth – Business Administration
Caroline Standley – Kinesiology
Sydney Steely – Kinesiology
Amy Warren – Fashion, Design & Merchandising
Ava Weems – Food Science, Nutrition & Health Promotion
Mary Beth Woodward – Biological Sciences