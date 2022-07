114 MGCCC student-athletes named MACCC All-Academic

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s student-athletes had another banner in the classroom in 2021-22, with 114 of them named to the MACCC All-Academic teams.

There were 48 Bulldogs who earned Distinguished Academic All-MACCC for having GPAs of 3.80 or higher. Another 66 had GPAs between 3.29 and 3.79 to earn Academic All-MACCC.

The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Newell.

The Distinguished Academic All-MACCC (3.80 or higher GPA) winners were: softball’s Grace Allgood (So., Hurley/East Central), softball’s Aislynn Andrews (So., Poplarville/Poplarville), women’s tennis’s Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin), football’s Jashon Baker (So., Tylertown/Tylertown), men’s soccer’s Fabien Barker (So., Madison/Madison Central), golf’s David Beard (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), women’s soccer’s Leah Bennett (So., Cape Town, South Africa/Mondeor), women’s soccer’s Kate Bertolino (Fr., Ocean Springs/Vancleave), baseball’s Jonathan Burn (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), football’s Andrew Butler (Fr., Wayne N.J./DePaul Catholic), football’s George Caratan (So., Pacific Palisades Calif./St. Thomas More), softball’s Akira Causey (Fr., Meridian/Southeast Lauderdale), women’s tennis’s Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave), softball’s Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County), softball’s Madisyn Cobbs (Fr., Oxford/Lafayette), baseball’s Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi), men’s soccer’s Declan Dillistone (Fr., Laurel/West Jones), baseball’s Dylan Fontan (So., Biloxi/St. Patrick), football’s Ray Frazier (So., Gulfport/St. Patrick), men’s tennis’s Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central), men’s soccer’s Ivan Gonzalez (Fr., Olive Branch/Center Hill), football’s Jonathan Harris (Fr., Hattiesburg/Petal), women’s soccer’s Hannah Holliman (So., Lakeshore/Hancock), football’s Carlos Johnson (Fr., Jackson/Terry), men’s soccer’s Pacey Johnson (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), softball’s Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights), softball’s Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central), golf’s Chase Kaiser (Fr., Natchez/Cathedral), softball’s Kat Knight (So., Tupelo/Tupelo), men’s soccer’s Hyungjoon Lee (Fr., Suwon, South Korea/Dongbuk), men’s soccer’s Ronaldo Lopez (Fr., Gautier/Gautier), women’s soccer’s Katelyn Lutkins (Fr., Biloxi/D’Iberville), football’s Robert McDaniel (So., Jackson/Terry), women’s basketball’s Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven), women’s soccer’s Landu Mprioteli (So., Stuttgart Germany/Robert Bosch Schule), women’s soccer’s Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), men’s soccer’s Brycen Phillips (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), golf’s Hayden Russell (So., Gautier/Gautier), women’s soccer’s Hannah Salter (So., Olive Branch/Lewisburg), football’s Philip Short (So., Flowood/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), softball’s Kaydee Smith (Fr., D’Iberville/D’Iberville), men’s soccer’s Seongbin Son (Fr., Seoul, South Korea/Guhyun), men’s soccer’s Parker Stephens (Fr., Hattiesburg/Oak Grove), men’s soccer’s Ashton Taylor (So., Olive Branch/Center Hill), women’s basketball’s Alisha Tucker (So., McComb/McComb), softball’s Lizzie Weems (Fr., Bay St. Louis/Bay), football’s Chandler Williams (Fr., Ridgeland/Ridgeland), women’s soccer’s Brookelynn Willis (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin).

The Academic All-MACCC (3.29-3.79 GPA) winners were: softball’s K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights), baseball’s Ethan Alston (Fr., Hattiesburg/Presbyterian Christian), football’s Kylen Armstead (Fr., Starkville/West Point), men’s tennis’s Kyle Bond (Fr., Wiggins/Stone), softball’s Kate Brannan (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), softball’s Kennedy Brown (Fr., Southaven/Northpoint Christian), baseball’s Colby Carlisle (Fr., Petal/Petal), baseball’s Kade Carpenter (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s Jacob Cox (So., Amory/Amory), football’s Austin Davidson (So., Meridian/West Lauderdale), football’s George Drake (Fr., Jackson/Madison-Ridgeland Academy), men’s tennis’s Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), women’s soccer’s Faith Dunkin (Fr., Ocean Springs/St. Martin), football’s A.J. Edwards (So., Madison/Germantown), men’s basketball’s Dillon Farmer (So., Choctaw Central/Conehatta), men’s tennis’s Paul Gayk (Fr., Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany/Berufskolleg Lehnerstrasse), golf’s Alessio Graziani (Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa/Beaulieu College), baseball’s Alec Hardy (So., Wiggins/Stone), women’s basketball’s Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain), women’s tennis’s Hayden Hensarling (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), men’s soccer’s Jarrean Hoskins (Fr., Clinton/Clinton), golf’s Gabe Hudson (Fr., Diamondhead/Hancock), golf’s Reeves Johnson (So., Madison/Germantown), women’s soccer’s Bayleigh Jones (Fr., Hurley/East Central), women’s tennis’s Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School), baseball’s Kaegan Kelley (Fr., Gulfport/Gulfport), men’s tennis’s Alex King (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), softball’s Laurel Ladner (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Keenan Landry (Fr., Jennings La./Jennings), football’s Percy Lewis (So., Sallis/McAdams), softball’s Chloe Litchfield (Fr., Enterprise/Enterprise), softball’s Alyssia Little (So., Brandon/Brandon), baseball’s Adam May (Fr., Magee/Magee), baseball’s Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central), baseball’s Alex McWhorter (So., Semmes, Ala./Faith Academy), men’s soccer’s Nathaniel Mink (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach), football’s Zion Nason (Fr., Ridgeland/Ridgeland), football’s Ishmael Naylor (Fr., DeKalb/Kemper County), baseball’s Noah Nicholson (Fr., Vancleave/Vancleave), football’s DeCarlos Nicholson (So., Petal/Petal), softball’s Darcy Novak (So., Hurley/East Central), football’s Josiah Perryman (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), football’s Joseph Perryman (Fr., Madison/Madison Central), women’s soccer’s Ashley Preston (So., Wiggins/Stone), men’s soccer’s Klaidas Pudlauskas (Fr., London, England/Gaynes School), baseball’s Preston Ratliff (So., Slidell, La./Northshore), men’s basketball’s Anthony Ratliff (So., Terry/Jackson), baseball’s Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross), baseball’s Birgilito Santana (Fr., Gulfport/Home School), men’s soccer’s Zach Seymour (So., Gulfport/St. Patrick), softball’s Haylee Sidaway (So., Biloxi/St. Martin), women’s soccer’s Skyler Steede (So., Lucedale/George County), softball’s Whitley Tanner (So., Hurley/East Central), football’s Cam Threatt (Fr., Lewisburg/Lewisburg), golf’s Ethan Trouth (So., Sutton Coldfield, England/The Streetly Academy), men’s soccer’s Kevin Treminio (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), softball’s Layne Turan (So., Gulfport/West Harrison), softball’s Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City), football’s Dylan Wasson (Fr., Madison/Germantown), baseball’s Elijah Watts (So., Pascagoula/Resurrection), golf’s Matt Wilkinson (So., Madison/Madison Central), women’s basketball’s Sadie Williams (So., Gonzales, La./West Monroe), football’s C.J. Williams (So., Taylorsville/Taylorsville), women’s tennis’s Ashlegh Wine (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), football’s Deven Wright (So., Clarksdale/Desoto Central), men’s soccer’s Xavier Wright (Fr., Pascagoula/Resurrection).

