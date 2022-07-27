101 ICC student-athletes earn MACCC Academic Honors

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) has recognized 101 student-athletes from Itawamba Community College as academic honors recipients.

The MACCC awards two separate academic honors, Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and Academic All-MACC.

To earn Distinguished Academic All-MACCC, a student-athlete must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.80 or higher, and to earn Academic All-MACCC, a GPA of 3.25-3.79.

ICC honorees included 32 student-athletes selected as Distinguished Academic All-MACCC; and 69, Academic All-MACCC.

The Distinguished Academic All-MACCC honorees include:

Brandon – Hannah Henry, softball;

Columbus – Brooklyn Ward, volleyball;

Ecru – Tayler Bishop, softball;

Fulton – Quinn Bennett, football; Emma Logan, women’s soccer;

Guntown – Kaitie Boatner, softball;

Hatley – Camron Wright, baseball;

Horn Lake – Blake Berry, baseball;

Madison – Maloy Mitchell, women’s soccer; Peyton Rea, football;

Madrid, Spain – David Marquez, men’s soccer;

Mantee – Allyson Harrison, softball;

Morton – Lexi Brown, softball;

Olive Branch – Londyn Bakeris, volleyball; Rhett Gullett, golf; Connor Murphy, men’s soccer;

Oxford – Maria Jones, women’s soccer;

Pontirolo Nuovo, Italy – Gia del Sordo, women’s tennis;

Pontotoc – Madelyn Angle, women’s tennis; Reed Emison, men’s soccer;

Ripley – Jhasiel Bautista, men’s soccer; Drew Coombs, baseball; Amelya Hatch, women’s basketball;

Southaven – Landon Powell, baseball;

Sul Piave, Italy – Martina Coghetto, women’s tennis;

Tupelo – Izzy Boyd, Katie Hammock, Madison Martin, women’s soccer; Caleb Goddard, baseball; Carson O’Daniel, men’s soccer;

Wiggins – Caleb Beech, men’s tennis; and

Yorkshire, England – Kirsty MacGregor, women’s soccer.

The Academic All-MACCC honorees include:

Aberdeen – Hannah McNeese, volleyball;

Ackerman – Tylan Carter, football;

Amory – Kathryn Cooke, volleyball; Corbin Martin, men’s soccer; Morgan Mitchell, women’s soccer;

Boaz, Alabama – Lydia Hitchcock, volleyball;

Byhalia – Yaphet Hearn, football; JB Purvis, men’s soccer;

Calhoun City – Jobi Cook, baseball;

Chicago, Illinois – Fred Cleveland Jr. men’s basketball;

Cleveland – Hayes Holman, baseball; Madison Jenkins, softball;

Clinton – Morgan Ray, volleyball;

Collierville, Tennessee. – Riley Davis, baseball;

Columbus – Braylen Miller, football;

Corinth – Demontra Bell, football; Nate Drewry, men’s soccer; McKenzie Patterson, softball; Kate Nakagawa, volleyball;

Covington, Tennessee – Mary Leslie Cranford, volleyball;

Ecru – Corley Hooper, football;

Ellisville – Matthew Martinloich, baseball;

Eupora – Belle Powell, women’s tennis;

Fulton –Wade Cannon, football; Genise Dabbs, women’s basketball; Reese Ruth, baseball;

Grenada – Jadarius Steen, football;

Holly Springs – Dylan King, football;

Independence – RJ Wilson, football;

Kosciusko – Nolen Yuille, baseball;

Lake Cormorant – JJ Daniels, football;

Lima, Peru – Rhonzo Olaechea, men’s tennis;

Mooreville – Will Armistead, baseball; Jewel Johns, women’s soccer; Kara Hays, softball;

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Javon Edwards, football;

Myrtle – Sarah Kate Thompson, softball;

New Albany – Vakeria Jett, volleyball;

Olive Branch – Nadia Gillespie, women’s basketball; Shane Lasher, football;

Ponchatoula, Louisiana – Collin Babin, baseball;

Pontotoc – Stroud Mills, Russell Moorman, Sam Morgan, men’s tennis; Maggie Franks, women’s tennis; Rock Robinson, men’s basketball; Demetria Shephard, women’s basketball;

Ruleville – Tykirra Nash, women’s basketball;

Saltillo – Jack Herring, golf; Brianna Huckaby, women’s soccer; Houston Walker, men’s tennis; Aidan Nipp, women’s tennis;

Sardis – Rayne Rippee, softball;

Southaven – Connar Gardner, baseball; LaMaya Newsome, volleyball;

Springville, Alabama – Emily Robinson, softball;

Tupelo – Madison Copeland, Campbell Kellett, Chloe Walker, women’s soccer; Hughes Powell, golf; Eric Velazquez, men’s soccer; Jackson Feather, men’s tennis; Sydney Ostrander, women’s tennis;

Tuscumbia, Alabama – Caroline Clark, softball;

Walls – Angie Gonzalez, volleyball;

Water Valley – Elena Thompson, softball;

West Point – Frank Bean, football; Roe Ketchum, baseball; and

Yazoo City – Chloe Edwards, women’s basketball;

