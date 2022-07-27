101 ICC student-athletes earn MACCC Academic Honors
Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) has recognized 101 student-athletes from Itawamba Community College as academic honors recipients.
The MACCC awards two separate academic honors, Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and Academic All-MACC.
To earn Distinguished Academic All-MACCC, a student-athlete must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.80 or higher, and to earn Academic All-MACCC, a GPA of 3.25-3.79.
ICC honorees included 32 student-athletes selected as Distinguished Academic All-MACCC; and 69, Academic All-MACCC.
The Distinguished Academic All-MACCC honorees include:
Brandon – Hannah Henry, softball;
Columbus – Brooklyn Ward, volleyball;
Ecru – Tayler Bishop, softball;
Fulton – Quinn Bennett, football; Emma Logan, women’s soccer;
Guntown – Kaitie Boatner, softball;
Hatley – Camron Wright, baseball;
Horn Lake – Blake Berry, baseball;
Madison – Maloy Mitchell, women’s soccer; Peyton Rea, football;
Madrid, Spain – David Marquez, men’s soccer;
Mantee – Allyson Harrison, softball;
Morton – Lexi Brown, softball;
Olive Branch – Londyn Bakeris, volleyball; Rhett Gullett, golf; Connor Murphy, men’s soccer;
Oxford – Maria Jones, women’s soccer;
Pontirolo Nuovo, Italy – Gia del Sordo, women’s tennis;
Pontotoc – Madelyn Angle, women’s tennis; Reed Emison, men’s soccer;
Ripley – Jhasiel Bautista, men’s soccer; Drew Coombs, baseball; Amelya Hatch, women’s basketball;
Southaven – Landon Powell, baseball;
Sul Piave, Italy – Martina Coghetto, women’s tennis;
Tupelo – Izzy Boyd, Katie Hammock, Madison Martin, women’s soccer; Caleb Goddard, baseball; Carson O’Daniel, men’s soccer;
Wiggins – Caleb Beech, men’s tennis; and
Yorkshire, England – Kirsty MacGregor, women’s soccer.
The Academic All-MACCC honorees include:
Aberdeen – Hannah McNeese, volleyball;
Ackerman – Tylan Carter, football;
Amory – Kathryn Cooke, volleyball; Corbin Martin, men’s soccer; Morgan Mitchell, women’s soccer;
Boaz, Alabama – Lydia Hitchcock, volleyball;
Byhalia – Yaphet Hearn, football; JB Purvis, men’s soccer;
Calhoun City – Jobi Cook, baseball;
Chicago, Illinois – Fred Cleveland Jr. men’s basketball;
Cleveland – Hayes Holman, baseball; Madison Jenkins, softball;
Clinton – Morgan Ray, volleyball;
Collierville, Tennessee. – Riley Davis, baseball;
Columbus – Braylen Miller, football;
Corinth – Demontra Bell, football; Nate Drewry, men’s soccer; McKenzie Patterson, softball; Kate Nakagawa, volleyball;
Covington, Tennessee – Mary Leslie Cranford, volleyball;
Ecru – Corley Hooper, football;
Ellisville – Matthew Martinloich, baseball;
Eupora – Belle Powell, women’s tennis;
Fulton –Wade Cannon, football; Genise Dabbs, women’s basketball; Reese Ruth, baseball;
Grenada – Jadarius Steen, football;
Holly Springs – Dylan King, football;
Independence – RJ Wilson, football;
Kosciusko – Nolen Yuille, baseball;
Lake Cormorant – JJ Daniels, football;
Lima, Peru – Rhonzo Olaechea, men’s tennis;
Mooreville – Will Armistead, baseball; Jewel Johns, women’s soccer; Kara Hays, softball;
Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Javon Edwards, football;
Myrtle – Sarah Kate Thompson, softball;
New Albany – Vakeria Jett, volleyball;
Olive Branch – Nadia Gillespie, women’s basketball; Shane Lasher, football;
Ponchatoula, Louisiana – Collin Babin, baseball;
Pontotoc – Stroud Mills, Russell Moorman, Sam Morgan, men’s tennis; Maggie Franks, women’s tennis; Rock Robinson, men’s basketball; Demetria Shephard, women’s basketball;
Ruleville – Tykirra Nash, women’s basketball;
Saltillo – Jack Herring, golf; Brianna Huckaby, women’s soccer; Houston Walker, men’s tennis; Aidan Nipp, women’s tennis;
Sardis – Rayne Rippee, softball;
Southaven – Connar Gardner, baseball; LaMaya Newsome, volleyball;
Springville, Alabama – Emily Robinson, softball;
Tupelo – Madison Copeland, Campbell Kellett, Chloe Walker, women’s soccer; Hughes Powell, golf; Eric Velazquez, men’s soccer; Jackson Feather, men’s tennis; Sydney Ostrander, women’s tennis;
Tuscumbia, Alabama – Caroline Clark, softball;
Walls – Angie Gonzalez, volleyball;
Water Valley – Elena Thompson, softball;
West Point – Frank Bean, football; Roe Ketchum, baseball; and
Yazoo City – Chloe Edwards, women’s basketball;
For more information on ICC's 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com