Yeager Earns Third Team All-America Honors

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State second baseman RJ Yeager has earned third team All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball, it was announced by the publication on Thursday (June 2).

Yeager is one of 10 SEC players to earn All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball and the only second baseman in the league to earn a spot on the teams.

Yeager led the Diamond Dawgs this season with a .317 batting average and finished sixth in the SEC with 18 home runs while his 56 RBIs ranked seventh in the league. The graduate from Lynn Haven, Florida, also ranked seventh in the SEC with a .668 slugging percentage and recorded 15 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases during his lone season in Starkville.

Last week, Yeager became the ninth MSU second baseman to garner a first team All-SEC selection and the first since Justin Foscue in 2019. He is also the first State second baseman to earn All-America honors since Foscue in 2019. It also marks the seventh straight season Mississippi State has had a player earn All-America accolades.

Yeager transferred to State after spending four years at Mercer and led Mississippi State this season in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, RBIs, doubles and home runs. He also paced the Diamond Dawgs with a team-best 21 multi-hit games and tied for first on the squad with 13 multi-RBI games.

