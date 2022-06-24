Women’s Soccer Announces Haley Knowles Assistant Coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss women’s soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare announced Friday the addition of Haley Knowles as assistant coach.

“High positive energy, high work ethic, a growth mindset, and a passionate coach is what we are getting in Haley Knowles,” said El-Zare. “She comes from a family of soccer players/coaches who understands the daily grind of our profession. I am extremely excited for us and Haley as she spreads her Golden Eagles wings and infuses her contagious energy and knowledge into our young squad.”

Knowles comes to Southern Miss after spending the last three year as assistant coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. During her time at Huntingdon, Knowles helped manage the roster both on and off the field, including academics, as well as ran and planned daily training sessions.

She also oversaw team travel and had significant input in the program’s recruiting efforts.

During her time there, the squad made it to USA South Conference tournament quarterfinals, in both 2019 and 2022, as well as the tournament semifinals in 2021.

“I am excited for Coach Haley to embark on such a wonderful opportunity with Southern Miss and continue her growth under the tutelage of Coach El-Zare,” said Huntingdon coach Cliff Jordan. “The Southern Miss staff is getting a hard-working assistant who knows the Florida area well and will be an excellent addition to their program. Her Huntingdon family is proud of her accomplishments and we know she is going to do stellar work within the Golden Eagles program as she did within our own program.”

Prior to her stint at Huntingdon College, Knowles spent several months as a volunteer assistant at her alma mater at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. Knowles helped with the growth and development of the program’s players as well helped promote the team’s youth and high school camps.

Knowles played Eckerd College from 2017-2019 and was a team captain both her junior and senior seasons. She also captured All-SCC honors in 2017. Prior to her time at Eckerd, she was a standout at Darton State College in Albany, Ga., where she was a team captain her sophomore year, as well as earning GCAA all-region award in 2016, the team’s MVP award (2017) and earned a Certificate of Academic Achievement with a 3.5 grade point average or above.

“Haley Knowles has always been a leader,” said Danielle Fotopolus, Eckerd College coach and former United State World Cup 1999 Champion. “She was a captain for our program at Eckerd College both years here. Furthermore, she continued to grow in leadership by being a coach at our summer camps. Then progressed to become an assistant coach at Huntingdon College. I have been honored to coach/mentor Coach Knowles. Her work ethic and eagerness to grow and learn is refreshing. I look forward to watching her career continue at Southern Miss.”

Knowles will oversee recruitment in the Southeast of the United States, primarily Florida, The Carolinas, and Georgia, assist with all aspects of on-the-field coaching, mental game coaching, manage team operation, community services, and fundraising in her role at Southern Miss.