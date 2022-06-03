Services will be held at Picayune Funeral Home, at 815 S Haugh Ave, Picayune, MS 39466. Visitation for family will begin at 11:00 a.m. and all other visitation begins at 12:00 p.m. until the services begin on Saturday June 4th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. and site grave services directly preceding the visitation at Palestine Cemetery.

Walter E. Hansford passed away on June 2, 2022. Walter was born June 20, 1972, in Jackson, MS. Walter resided in Picayune, MS for the past 26 years. Walter received his Cosmetology Degree in Jackson, MS and received his Culinary Arts Degree from USM Gulf Park Campus. He was currently employed by Petro Plus in Pearl River, LA. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, camping, cooking, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Walter is survived by his loving partner Robert Wendell Bowman, his father Terry Hansford, his sisters Virginia Pettis (Mike), Willetta Campbell, Tammi Lawrence, Donna Miller (Billy), and his brothers Randy Hansford and Kevin Hansford. One Niece Stephanie Delancey and numerous other nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Three aunts and one uncle.

He is preceded in death by his mother (Birdie Mae Whitney), one sister (Carolyn B. Davis) and two brothers (Terry D. Hansford and Jeffry Hansford).

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.