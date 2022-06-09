W. Isiah “Ike” Lewis

June 3, 2022

W. Isiah (Ike) Lewis was born January 27, 1938 in Poplarville, MS to the late Deacon Neely Isiah Lewis and Millie Pearl Lewis.

Isiah left his Earthly home and entered his Eternal home on Friday, June 3, 2022.

He lived in San Diego, California until he retired from San Diego Gas & Electric in June 1995 and moved back home to Harts Chapel, Derby Mississippi. He was the President of his family Investment business: Max- Eight LLC, he also worked at a Welding Company in Hattiesburg, MS for a short period of time.

His hobbies were: in his younger years/Car Racing, Photography, Helping Others, Target Shooting, Some Hunting, Raising Cattle, utilizing his Hands to Build Anything and Giving Advice (smile). He was a smart and talented man. Ike was a member of Harts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of George R. Tillman, Pastor. Ike served on the Board of Directors at Pearl River Central Water Association and Pearl River Utility Authority.

He leaves to mourn the love of his life, his wife of 31 years, Ivory L. Lewis, two sons and three daughters: Joseph (Sheila) Wayne of Meza, AZ, D. Anthony Billups (Jackie) of Huntersville, NC, Debra (Jerry) Mitchell of San Diego, CA, Karen Tillman of Pensacola, FL and Nicole Berry (Chris) and a special son-in-law, Deveraux Berry. He also leaves to mourn his three brothers and one sister: Billy Gerald (Wanda) Lewis, Jerome (Doris) Lewis, Everett (Cecy) Lewis, and Terri Smith (Rob), as well as a host of Nieces & Nephews, other Relatives and in- Laws.

Funeral service will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 at Harts Chapel Baptist Church in Derby, MS. at 1 p.m., visitation from 12 noon until 1 p.m. under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.