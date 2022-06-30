Upcoming volleyball season to feature teams from all three school districts

With three teams in the county now, coaches, athletes and parents are gearing up high school volleyball season.

This is a look into the schedules for Poplarville, Picayune and Pearl River Central.

Pearl River Central’s first volleyball program in school history will be led by first year head coach Nicole Brown. In a previous interview, Brown said she wants to bring a winning culture to the volleyball program followed by her passion to guide student athletes to success with the knowledge gained from her sports oriented family.

The newly formed Lady Blue Devils volleyball team is itching to play this season. Their 6:45 a.m. summer workouts have been very productive, and Brown said she has seen a lot of growth from her team over the summer. The Lady Blue Devils also played their first scrimmage of the year this Wednesday in Gulfport.

“Each week they improve as a team. We don’t have a position for individuals and they all understand that. They all work together because we stress to them that as a whole we are PRCHS volleyball and your role in team morae is more important that your playing time,” she said.

With the regular season right around the corner here is the official Lady Blue Devils game schedule.

Home schedule:

July 29 Lady Blue Devil’s Blue and White game.

Aug. 18 Senior Night against Lumberton.

Aug. 22 vs. Poplarville.

Aug. 29 vs. Picayune.

Sept. 1 vs. Hancock.

Sept. 6 vs. Bay High.

Sept. 12 vs. Harrison Central.

Sept. 20 vs. Stone

Away schedule:

Aug. 9 vs. Purvis.

Aug. 11 vs. Hancock.

Aug. 15 vs. Harrison Central.

Aug. 16 vs. Lumberton.

Aug. 23 vs. Stone

Aug. 25 vs. Long Beach.

Sept. 10 vs. Gulfport.

Sept. 22 vs. Purvis

Sept. 29 vs. Picayune

Oct. 3 vs. Gulfport.

Oct. 4 vs. Poplarville.

Brown’s anticipated games include the Blue and White game on July 29, which will be the team’s first game in front of the public in the team’s new gym. Brown is also looking forward to the Senior Night game on Aug. 18 and the first county rivalry match-ups against Picayune on Aug. 29 and Poplarville on Aug. 22.

Last season the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide finished 3-16, but this season Head Coach Courtney Dickens wants to win over every team that’s beat them in the past.

“Well, to be honest, these are all teams we have played before except PRC. I’m just looking forward to seeing where we stand against these teams who have been beating us in the past,” said Dickens.

Over the summer, the Lady Maroon Tide have been playing in PRCC’s summer league every Thursday and holding practices and workouts on Monday and Wednesday.

Dickens says so far their summer has been good, and the summer league games are giving the players game-like reps and experience.

“It’s the game-like experience for the girls and it helps me to see where we are and the things we need to work on the court with the seniors. The team will be young but they have varsity experience under their belt, so I’m expecting more wins this season,” said Dickens.

Here is who the Lady Maroon Tide will be matched up against this season.

Home schedule:

July 30 Picayune will host a jamboree.

Aug. 9 vs. Bay High.

Aug. 11 vs. Purvis.

Aug. 18 vs. Pass Christian.

Aug. 25 vs. Harrison Central.

Sept. 8 vs. West Harrison.

Sept. 20 vs. Long Beach

Sept. 22 vs. Hattiesburg.

Sept. 27 vs. Gautier.

Sept. 29 vs. PRC.

Oct. 3 vs. Poplarville.

Oct. 11 vs. Stone

Away schedule:

Aug. 8 vs. Poplarville.

Aug. 16 vs. Harrison Central.

Aug. 20 vs. Pass Christian tournament.

Aug. 23 vs. Gautier.

Aug. 29 vs. PRC.

Aug. 30 vs. Pass Christian.

Sept. 1 vs. Stone.

Sept. 3 vs. PRCC tournament.

Sept. 6 vs. Long Beach.

Sept. 13 vs. Hattiesburg.

Sept. 15 vs. West Harrison.

Sept. 19 vs. Purvis.

Oct. 4 vs. D’Iberville.

Oct. 6 vs. Bay High.

The Poplarville Lady Hornets will enter the season under new leadership from first year in Head Coach Amanda Ladner. Last season the Lady Hornets finished 4-10.

During summer workouts the Lady Hornets varsity team attended the two-day William Carey camp and the JV team attended the PRCC day camp.

“Younger players learned a lot of basics at PRCC. Varsity girls were able to learn a lot of new drills that will help develop the basics,” said Ladner.

During the camp, the varsity team got to play matches against Oak Grove, Puckett, North East Jones, PRC and West Marion.

“I was very pleased with the outcome of our matches. Getting to face good competition early in the summer has given me the opportunity to assess where we are as a team and what areas we need to improve on. I look forward to starting practice in a few weeks and I have high expectations for the upcoming season,” said Ladner.

Here is who the Lady Hornets will be matched up against this season. Lambert said the July 30 jamboree is her most anticipated game.

Home game schedule:

July 30 vs. Picayune Jamboree

Aug. 8 vs. Picayune.

Aug. 11 vs. Sacred Heart.

Aug. 15 vs. Lumberton.

Aug. 18 vs. Sumrall.

Aug. 23 vs. Purvis.

Sept. 6 vs. Moss Point.

Sept. 8 vs. Stone.

Sept. 15 vs. Bay.

Sept. 20 vs. Pass.

Sept. 26 vs. FCAHS.

Oct. 4 vs. PRC.

Away game schedule

Aug. 22 vs. PRC.

Aug. 25 vs. Sumrall.

Aug. 30 vs. Bay.

Sept. 1 vs. Pass.

Sept. 3 vs. PRCC Tournament.

Sept. 12 vs. Moss Point.

Sept. 13 vs. FCAHS.

Sept. 27 vs. Stone.

Oct. 3 vs. Picayune.

Oct. 6 vs. Purvis.