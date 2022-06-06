Unrestrained Toddler Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Franklinton – Sunday morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Caisen Williams of Mount Hermon.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon, was westbound on LA Hwy 440. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Chevrolet became airborne and overturned. During the crash, Caisen was ejected from the vehicle.

Caisen Williams was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Catlin Williams was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and Troopers will forward their findings to the Washington Parish District Attorney’s office for consultation of criminal and/or traffic violations pending the completion of the investigation.

Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. It is proven that car seats and booster seats save lives and prevent injuries. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash; however, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly.

Troop L headquarters is a nationally recognized Child Seat Fitting Station. Certified car seat technicians are available every Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 2600 North Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville, no appointment necessary. If you have questions about your child’s seat or would like to ensure your seat is installed correctly, please visit Troop L headquarters. You can also visit: Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station in your area. Please view all statewide events and updated safety information at BuckleUpLouisiana.com.