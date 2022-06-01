Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne.

The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder west on Interstate 12. At the same time, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was also being driven west on Interstate 12, ahead of the Nissan. For reasons still being investigated, Wells struck the rear of the Peterbilt. The impact caused the Nissan to overturn and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.

Wells was not restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from Wells and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Car crashes are unexpected and can be violent. Taking just 3 seconds to buckle up is one of your best defenses to survive a car crash and could prevent the dreaded knock on a family’s door from a State Trooper. Always wear your seat belt. Every trip. Every Time. There is just too much at stake. Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash.