Unrestrained driver killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Special to the Item

Slidell – Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15th, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Kenneth White of Pearlington, MS.

 

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as White was westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer. For reasons still under investigation, the Explorer traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Explorer began to overturn multiple times before impacting a tree. White was ejected from the Explorer.

White was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

