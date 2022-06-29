Two sentenced in exploitation cases

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable Mississippians from harm and obtaining justice for them when they are exploited or hurt by others,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “It has been said that how a society treats its children, its elderly, and its disabled citizens is the true measure of that society. We will stand up for the dignity of all and particularly for our most vulnerable, and help them move forward with hope and peace of mind.”

On June 20, Attala County Circuit Judge Joseph Loper sentenced Joseph Scott Crosby of Ethel, Mississippi to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 20 years to serve day-for-day without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of probation. Crosby’s prosecution for child exploitation for possession of child sexual abuse material was the result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crime division following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Crosby will also have to register as a sex offender.

Also on June 20, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson sentenced Marquette Pickett of Jackson, Mississippi to 10 years in the custody of MDOC, with 3 years to serve and 7 on supervised probation. Pickett was a resident aide at an assisted living facility who fraudulently obtained access to a disabled resident’s bank account and used it for his personal gain. He will be required to make full restitution to that resident in the amount of $9,990.52. This investigation started as a complaint by a concerned relative of the victim.

“The investigation of both of these crimes began as tips from concerned citizens. If you have information about exploitation of a child or vulnerable adult, please report it,” continued General Fitch. “The investigators and prosecutors of my office are dedicated and passionate about their work protecting the vulnerable and they need your help.”