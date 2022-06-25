Trustees prepare to find new superintendent

The Pearl River County School Board of Trustees approved the current contract verbiage for the future interim superintendent during Thursday’s Board of Trustees special call meeting.

Towards the end of the meeting, the Board discussed approving the agreement between district and the future interim superintendent. Current Superintendent Alan Lumpkin accepted a superintendent position in Scott County School district affective July 1, 2022. His last day will be June 30.

The contract agreement discussed for the interim superintendent is not the final version, but the terms and language in the contract were approved. A salary was not discussed but the contract can be negotiated with the Board when a prospect is identified.

The interim superintendent will serve for three months with the possibility to an extended that term for another 30 days, since the Board anticipates it will take at least three months to find a permanent replacement.

An interim was named on Friday morning. Her name is Dr. Stacey Boudoin and she will step in to that role on July 1 and serve in that capacity until Sept 30, unless a permanent superintendent is named before that date. The interim contract will automatically renew until a permanent replacement is found. When a permanent Superintendent is hired the interims will be released to their original job. Prior to being named interim superintendent, Boudoin served the district as assistant superintendent.

The Board hopes to have a new superintendent named by Jan 1, 2023. After the discussion there was a 3-1 motion to approve the contract’s current verbiage.

The Board entered executive session to discuss personnel matters at the end of the meeting.