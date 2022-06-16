A Celebration of Life for Travis Baucum, age 76, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 7:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, service time at McDonald Funeral Home..

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

A native of McNeill, MS, he was a man who thought his family was his whole world. Travis enjoyed bird watching, feeding squirrels, rocking on his front porch, and woodworking. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Baucum and Nobia Spence Baucum; his wife of 42 years Myrtle Ellen Baucum; his sisters, Josie Westbrook, Mary Nell Hobgood, and Ruth Ann McCardle; and his brother, Norvin Baucum.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Donna Seal Borchert, James “Jimmy” Nelson (Jennie) Seal, Jr., John Curtis (Kelly) Baucum, and Angela Baucum (Louis) Chambliss; grandchildren, Jacob Seal, Jourdan Seal (Ben) Stuart, Courtney Borchert, Gage Borchert, Diana Chambliss, Launa Chambliss, James R. Seal, and Wyatt Baucum; great grandchildren, Adaleigh Seal, Jackson Seal, Charleigh Stuart, and Piper Stuart; his sisters and brothers, Betty (Rick) Gagnon, J.W. (Nancy) Baucum, Rita (Charles) Stewart, Dwight (Annie) Baucum, Diane (Ostez) Lee, and Loretta (Nick) Nichols; and numerous nieces and nephews.

