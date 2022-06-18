State Police Investigating In-Custody Injury in St. Tammany Parish

Covington – This morning, shortly after 9:50 a.m., Troopers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Kornegay of Slidell for traffic and drug related violations. While processing Kornegay at the St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking, Kornegay complained of neck pain and was medically refused until cleared by a local area hospital. Troopers then transported Kornegay to a local area hospital for an evaluation. After being cleared by medical personnel, Troopers transported Kornegay back to St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking. While in the “intake area” of St. Tammany Parish Jail, Kornegay fell and reported that his neck was injured. Shortly after 3:20 p.m., Troopers transported Kornegay back to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Kornegay sustained non-life threatening injuries. Upon his medical release, Kornegay will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail

Since the subject was in the custody of Louisiana State Police Troopers during the incident, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit (FIU) were requested to investigate.

FIU is a statewide unit of specially trained detectives established to investigate Department of Public Safety-related incidents including, but not limited to deadly force, retaliatory force, and in-custody injuries and deaths.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.