Southern Miss baseball Summer League update

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss baseball players are in action across the country this summer, with nine student-athletes taking part in five different leagues.
Matt Adams: Upper Valley Nighthawks, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Season stats (0 games): Has yet to make an appearance for the Nighthawks.
Casey Artigues: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Texas Collegiate League
Season stats (12 games): .205/.205/.354, 6 R, 8 H, 5 RBI, 6 BB, 13 K, 2 SB
Artigues has hit safely in the last three games he’s appeared in, including a pair of singles against in a 6-5 victory over Rougarou on June 13.
Bryce Fowler: New Market Rebels, Valley League
Season stats (14 games): .340/.447/.458, 11 R, 16 H, 3 2B, 3B, 12 RBI, 9 BB, 10 K, 5 SB
Fowler started his summer with an eight-game hit streak, including three multi-hit games.
He drove in a pair of runs in a 6-5 win over Winchester on June 18. Fowler drew a pair of walks in his last appearance on June 19 to raise his on-base percentage to .458 through 14 games played.
Tanner Hall: Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball
Nike Mazza: Wareham Gateman, Cape Cod League
Season stats (0 games): Has yet to make an appearance for the Gateman.
Creek Robertson: Ocean State Waves, New England Collegiate Baseball League
Season stats (12 games): .094/.156/.231, 2 R, 3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 11 K, SB
Robertson went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI in a 12-10 triumph over Newport on June 17.
Matthew Russo: New Market Rebels, Valley League
Season stats (3 games): .100/.100/.167, H, RBI, BB, 3 K
Russo picked up his first hit of the summer in his last appearance on June 19, while driving in a run with a sac fly in his opening game of the season on June 17.
Will Tynes: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Texas Collegiate League
Season stats (2 games): 1-0, 7.20 ERA, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Tynes picked up a victory in his first start of the summer, striking out five batters over four innings of work in a 16-6 victory on June 19.
He also worked an inning of relief on the 15th, scattering a hit, while picking up a strikeout.
Hurston Waldrep: Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

