Signee Marron Selected To Alliance All-Star Game

STARKVILLE – Incoming Mississippi State freshman Josey Marron is one of 40 graduating high school seniors named to The Alliance Fastpitch’s 2022 All-Star roster.

The second annual Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game will be played at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in Kokomo, Indiana, on July 24. Fans can tune in on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT to see the full game live.

Each of the 40 student-athletes named to the All-Star roster have signed with Division I college programs. The athletes will be divided into the American and National teams closer to the day of the game.

Marron, a native of Waukee, Iowa, plays travel ball with Iowa Premier, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the Heart of America Fastpitch League and No. 7 nationally with a 17-5 record in bracket play this year.

She is considered the No. 17 pitcher nationally and No. 39 overall in the Class of 2022 by Extra Innings Softball. Marron did not allow an opponents’ batting average higher than .188 in each of her first three seasons and struck out 504 batters in her junior campaign.

