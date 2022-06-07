Shotgun stolen from Pearl River County found during Tangipahoa Parish operation

Chief Jimmy Travis reports on Friday June 3, 2022, Lt Corey Michelli and Dy. Jonathan Irwin arrived at a residence on the east side of Ponchatoula in search of Hilton Hollie, a subject actively being sought for outstanding warrants. When deputies arrived at the residence, they immediately came into contact with the homeowner, Jay Adams, along with a female identified as Shannon Culler. Upon informing them of the reason for their presence, another subject, later identified as Frank James, fled from the residence but was quickly detained. While speaking with the individuals, a firearm was observed in plain view inside a vehicle parked outside the residence, which Adams immediately claimed ownership of both the vehicle and weapon. Upon conducting a warrants checks on all three individuals, it was learned they all possessed warrants for their arrest. It was also learned Adams had an active protective order against him which prohibits him possessing a firearm. As deputies went to seize the firearm, they noticed the open center console contained a clear zip lock bag with what appeared to be a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside.