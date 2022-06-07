Shotgun stolen from Pearl River County found during Tangipahoa Parish operation
Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of three individuals following a search warrant where a large quantity of methamphetamine, currency, and a stolen firearm was located.
Chief Jimmy Travis reports on Friday June 3, 2022, Lt Corey Michelli and Dy. Jonathan Irwin arrived at a residence on the east side of Ponchatoula in search of Hilton Hollie, a subject actively being sought for outstanding warrants. When deputies arrived at the residence, they immediately came into contact with the homeowner, Jay Adams, along with a female identified as Shannon Culler. Upon informing them of the reason for their presence, another subject, later identified as Frank James, fled from the residence but was quickly detained. While speaking with the individuals, a firearm was observed in plain view inside a vehicle parked outside the residence, which Adams immediately claimed ownership of both the vehicle and weapon. Upon conducting a warrants checks on all three individuals, it was learned they all possessed warrants for their arrest. It was also learned Adams had an active protective order against him which prohibits him possessing a firearm. As deputies went to seize the firearm, they noticed the open center console contained a clear zip lock bag with what appeared to be a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was summoned to the scene at which time a subsequent search was conducted on the property. As agents began to process the scene, they were shocked to discover the suspected methamphetamine weighed in at approximately 1/2 pound. Agents also located approximately four grams of suspected cocaine as well. As agents proceeded to search the residence, they located a shotgun which had been reported stolen earlier this year from Pearl River County MS, along with various forms of drug paraphernalia, and a whopping $29,400 in cash.
At this time, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for Hilton Hollie. Chief Travis asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hollie, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.
The three subjects were arrested on the following charges:
Jay Adams (w/m 49-years-old):
(2) counts – possession with the intent to distribute CDS II
(1) count – possession of a stolen firearm
(1) count – possession of a legend drug
(1) coconut – protective order violation
(1) count – failure to appear warrant
Shannon Culler (w/f, 40-years-old):
(1) count – failure to appear warrant
Frank James (w/m 40-years-old):
(1) count – failure to appear warrant
**All persons accused of a crime are innocent until proven guilty.