Ruth Crosby

Memorial Services for Ruth Inez Hudnall Crosby, age 83, of Picayune, MS who passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 will be held, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Downes will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she owned and operated Crosby TV & Appliance for over 45 years. Ruth was the Sunday School Director for First Baptist Church of Picayune for over 30 years. She was also the former president of the Civic Women’s Club of Picayune, as well as a member of the Picayune Junior Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson Hudnall and Ruth Marquez Hudnall; her husband, Bobby Ray Crosby; and her sons, David Jeffrey Crosby and Robert Mark Crosby.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kim Crosby (Ricky) Meadows; her 6 grandchildren, Jeffrey Crosby, Will Meadows, Cole Meadows, Tiffany Crosby Smith, Stephanie Crosby Watkins, Kristi Crosby; and her 11 great grandchildren.

