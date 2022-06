Richard Shirl Spiers Sr. passed into eternal rest on June 16, 2022 at the age of 72, surrounded by family. He was born on February 08, 1950 in Picayune, Mississippi to T. Lyonell and Beulah Spiers.

McDonald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.