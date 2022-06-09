By Shannon Marshall

“Never Lost” is a GPS system that uses the phrase “recalculating route” whenever a wrong turn is made. Sometimes in life we need something to help us recalculate our route when we make a wrong turn. Ezekiel the prophet said, “Repent, and turn from all your transgressions, so that iniquity will not be your ruin. Cast away from you all the transgressions which you have committed and get yourselves a new heart and new spirit.” (Ezekiel 18: 30-31) Ezekiel was saying turn from all, cast away from all, surrender all, and be forgiven of all. Why do we need to go all in when rerouting from a wrong turn?

First, all in of a wrong turn. We often don’t intend to make a wrong turn, it just happens. The situation and circumstances may not have been planned, a combination of the two sets up the decision of a wrong turn, A wrong turn involves three things. It involves the choice, the consequences, and the condition. A wrong turn starts by a choice. A decision is made to turn down the wrong way. A wrong turn brings consequences. No longer are you going the right way but now going the wrong way. People will forget the good you have done and remember the wrong turn you have made. “All the righteousness which he has done shall not be remembered because of the unfaithfulness of which he is guilty.” (Ezekiel 18: 24). A wrong turn leads to the condition. A wrong turn can cost you a reputation, a relationship, and rest.

Second, all in of a right turn. You can reroute. Make a legal U-turn. It is called repenting. Repentance is turning from all the wrong. You can’t go two directions at once. A turning from all and being forgiven of all. Go all in for Jesus. It starts by saying yes to Jesus. You don’t have to stay on the route brought about by a wrong turn. You can listen to Jesus through His Word and the Holy Spirit to help you recalculate your route.