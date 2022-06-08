PRCC’s Brinson Anne Rogers named NJCAA All-American

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River softball’s Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) can add another piece of hardware to her trophy cabinet. After already being awarded First Team All-MACCC, All-Region 23, NFCA First Team All-South Region and NFCA First Team All-American, the right-hander was recently announced as a National Junior College Athletic Association Second Team All-American.

Rogers is the fourth Pearl River softball All-American, joining Brandi Tynes (First Team; 2002), Megan Dawson (First Team; 2004) and Mary Grace Turner (Third Team; 2019).

“To have a player receive All-MACCC, All-Region, NFCA All-South Region, NFCA All-American and now NJCAA All-American all in the same season is truly an incredible honor,” Pearl River coach Christie Meeks said. “Brinson’s fire and passion all season long definitely led her to all of these awards. We are very proud of her.”

Rogers truly had a remarkable first season with the Wildcats. She wrapped up the year with 156 1/3 innings pitched and a 17-5 record in the circle. Out of her 17 wins, 16 of them were complete games. She tallied a save on two separate occasions.

She finished the year with a 0.94 ERA and 13.39 strikeouts per seven innings which were both first on the NJCAA Division II leaderboards. She collected 299 strikeouts to place her third in the country.

Rogers was an instrumental part of Pearl River’s 2022 success, helping lead the team to a 31-17 record and a 20-8 conference record. She was lights out in conference play, holding a 0.31 ERA across 89 1/3 innings pitched. She tallied an 11-1 record and 167 strikeouts against her MACCC foes.