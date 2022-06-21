PRC school board puts summer plans into play

The Pearl River County School Board of Trustees held the first meeting of the summer Thursday where the Board received updates on the construction of a new auditorium and renovation of the gym floor at the elementary campus.

Finance Director T.J. Burleson brought the Board up to speed with a monthly construction report. Important take a ways were that the classrooms in the new auditorium at the Pearl River Central High School are finished and the auditorium seats are scheduled to arrive this month with installation expected to be complete by July.

The elementary gym floor project began May 31. At this point, 50 percent of the floor has been sanded. On Monday, Burleson said the contractors will complete sanding the floor and the first coat of wax will be applied. After it dries they will apply the lines on the gym floor and add the second coat of wax. Burleson estimates the project will be complete in another week or so. When complete, the renovated gym will serve as a venue for the newly formed varsity volleyball team.

The Board approved a base proposal from HUB International for $437,432 with a 2 percent windstorm deductible for property and liability insurance. This will be effective July 12, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

After some discussion on the matter, the Board approved a motion to review the recommended new policy, FGDB-Project Administration Contract Award Procedure. The policy will allow the district to receive a 10-year $1 million loan at no interest. While the money can’t be used on athletic facilities, if approved, the Board intends to have further discussions about using the money for various school district repairs.

The Board also wants to push the district’s average attendance rate over the previous school year’s average of 85 percent. Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said he wants it to be at 90 percent. The detrimental factor affecting the most recent year’s rate was the pandemic.

The Board also approved the resignation of six elementary teachers effective May 27, 2022 and approved the hiring of nine elementary teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

At Pearl River Central Middle School, the Board approved two resignations effective May 27, 2022 and at Pearl River Central High School the Board approved the consideration of hiring one teacher.

The Board will be moving its meetings from the chapel at the Endeavor Campus to the new library at Pearl River Central Middle School campus staring in August.

The next meeting will be held July 15 at 5:30 p.m.