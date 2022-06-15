Poplarville School Board accepts grants

During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustee’s meeting, the Board discussed grants for the high school tennis courts and the career development center.

The Board accepted a $24,471 Local Plan Grant Award for the Career Development Center for the 2023 school year. The Board also accepted another grant worth $8,800 to be used to resurface the tennis court at Poplarville High School.

The Poplarville School District will move to virtual ticketing during the 2022-2023 athletic season. To make the transition possible, the Board approved an agreement with the GO Fan Digital Ticketing Sales agreement. GO Fan Digital Ticketing is currently used at other local school districts.

In other business, the Board approved the claim docket in the amount of $679,918, and May 2022 payroll in the amount of $1,323,550.

The Board approved all of its financial reports, for April 2022.

During personnel recommendation portion of the agenda, the Board approved a motion to advertise for the school resource officer position. The entire Board agreed it be wise to have the position filled, especially considering recent incidents regarding school shootings nationwide. The Board said the extra security is important to ensure the protection of the students and staff.