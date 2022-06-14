Picayune Police officers conduct drug, gun arrest

Officers with the Picayune Police Department recently conducted an arrest that involved a large amount of marijuana and According to a social media release from the department, on June 7, members of the Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team received complaints of illegal narcotics sales and use at an empty lot located on Fern Drive.

Officers went to the location where they observed a vehicle parked in the empty lot and came into contact with Michael Bulluck, 21, of 11838 Marllham Way, Hampton, Ga. who was sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle and Desmon Adams, 22, of 136 Greenview Dr., who was standing near the driver’s side door. While speaking to the suspects they could smell the odor of marijuana. At that time, officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, they located an AR style pistol next to the driver seat. A further search of the vehicle was conducted where marijuana was located in a black plastic bag and a smaller amount of marijuana was located in the same vicinity. A digital scale was also located inside of the vehicle.