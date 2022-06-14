Picayune Police ask for public assistance to locate missing Picayune woman

Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Officers with the Picayune Police Department are asking the public to be on the look out for 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Penton of Picayune.
Penton was last seen on Tuesday, June 7th between 7pm – 8pm in the area of Jackson Landing Rd. and South Beech St. in Picayune. ￼
Penton is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 5’7” / 199 lbs.
Penton was last seen wearing a navy blue sundress with white stripes and sandals.
Anyone who has any information on Penton’s whereabouts please call:
Pearl River County Central Dispatch @ 601-749-5478
Capt. Rhonda Johnson @ 601-337-6544

