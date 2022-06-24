Philip Spaulding, age 37, of Lebanon, passed away on June 19, 2022. No public services are scheduled.

Philip Doyle Spaulding was born in Picayune MS to Terry Blocker and Brian Spaulding. He became a long-haul truck driver for Big G. Philip is survived by father: Brian (Michelle) Spaulding; step-father: David Soileau; siblings: Bradley Spaulding, Christopher (Carrie) Spaulding, Heather (Robert) Roseburrough, Angel (Will) Manning, Laura Crawford, David Crawford, , Kaitlyn Soileau, Drew Soileau, Dylan Soileau, and Carly Soileau; grandmother: Janet Schaller; aunts and uncles: Robyn (Richard) Spaulding, Sharon (Michael) Burge, Kelly Taylor, Paula (Mike) Gebhart, Gloria (Mike) Terrell-Day, Jack Blocker Jr., Mary VanMarcke, and Lynn Murray; nieces and nephews: Alicia Spaulding, Westin Manning, Miley Manning, Alexander Manning, Callie Ancalade, Alexis Polk, Jada Polk, Trenten Polk, and numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.

He is preceded in death by mother Terry Soileau, grandparents Lovina and Linus Spaulding, maternal grandfather Jack Blocker Sr., Pawpaw Ronald Schaller, cousin Justin Murray, and nephew Bradley Landon Spaulding. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.