Ole Miss softball’s Banks, track’s Young Jr. to participate in 2021 SEC Career Tour
Published 4:04 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Maddi Banks of Ole Miss softball and senior Ahmad Young Jr. of the Ole Miss track & field team will be among 26 other current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes participating in the 2021 SEC Career Tour, held November 30 to December 2 in Atlanta. This marks the fifth year the Conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate in the career tour leading up to the SEC Football Championship Game. The event was held virtually in 2020.
The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athletes to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.
The group is scheduled to visit the headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Delta Airlines.
The 28 student-athletes will begin the three-day event at the site of the SEC Championship Game, where they will meet with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and take a tour of the facility. Also included on the agenda during the week is a visit with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and a presentation by Randy Hain of Serviam Partners. The group will have the opportunity to learn insights into building effective business relationships and explore best practices for job seekers.
Banks – a senior psychology major from Bettendorf, Iowa – appeared in 30 games for the Rebels in 2021.
Young – a transfer from Louisiana Tech and native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – is a kinesiology major and is coming off a 16th-place appearance in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA East Regional in 2021.
A list of the 2021 SEC Career Tour participants follows:
2021 SEC Career Tour Participants
Owen Diodati, Alabama Baseball
Luisa Blanco, Alabama Gymnastics
Josh Shearer, Arkansas Men’s Track & Field
Ryan Jackson, Arkansas Softball
Diego Chavarria, Auburn Men’s Tennis
Ellie Becker, Auburn Equestrian
Megan Skaggs, Florida Gymnastics
Denzel Villaman, Florida Men’s Track & Field
D’Andre Walker, Georgia Football
Courtney Harnish, Georgia Women’s Swimming & Diving
Jacob Smith, Kentucky Men’s Track & Field
Kelly Rodriguez, Kentucky Women’s Swimming & Diving
Ali Newland, LSU Softball
Akiya Thymes, LSU Softball
Ahmad Young Jr., Ole Miss Men’s Track & Field
Maddi Banks, Ole Miss Softball
Jaylon Reed, Mississippi State Football
Caroline Standley, Mississippi State Women’s Track & Field
Joshua Day, Missouri Baseball
Keagan Dunn, Missouri Women’s Golf
David Olds, South Carolina Men’s Track & Field
Anna Holman, South Carolina Volleyball
Kate Schildmeyer, Tennessee Rowing
Jordan West, Tennessee Men’s Track & Field
Bart Clement, Texas A&M Football
Ali Russell, Texas A&M Soccer
Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt Football
Emily Brooks, Vanderbilt Lacrosse