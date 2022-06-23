Ole Miss softball’s Banks, track’s Young Jr. to participate in 2021 SEC Career Tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Maddi Banks of Ole Miss softball and senior Ahmad Young Jr. of the Ole Miss track & field team will be among 26 other current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes participating in the 2021 SEC Career Tour, held November 30 to December 2 in Atlanta. This marks the fifth year the Conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate in the career tour leading up to the SEC Football Championship Game. The event was held virtually in 2020.

The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athletes to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.

The group is scheduled to visit the headquarters and meet with executives at several corporations and organizations in the Atlanta area including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves and Delta Airlines.

The 28 student-athletes will begin the three-day event at the site of the SEC Championship Game, where they will meet with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and take a tour of the facility. Also included on the agenda during the week is a visit with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and a presentation by Randy Hain of Serviam Partners. The group will have the opportunity to learn insights into building effective business relationships and explore best practices for job seekers.

Banks – a senior psychology major from Bettendorf, Iowa – appeared in 30 games for the Rebels in 2021.

Young – a transfer from Louisiana Tech and native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – is a kinesiology major and is coming off a 16th-place appearance in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA East Regional in 2021.

A list of the 2021 SEC Career Tour participants follows:

2021 SEC Career Tour Participants

Owen Diodati, Alabama Baseball

Luisa Blanco, Alabama Gymnastics

Josh Shearer, Arkansas Men’s Track & Field

Ryan Jackson, Arkansas Softball

Diego Chavarria, Auburn Men’s Tennis

Ellie Becker, Auburn Equestrian

Megan Skaggs, Florida Gymnastics

Denzel Villaman, Florida Men’s Track & Field

D’Andre Walker, Georgia Football

Courtney Harnish, Georgia Women’s Swimming & Diving

Jacob Smith, Kentucky Men’s Track & Field

Kelly Rodriguez, Kentucky Women’s Swimming & Diving

Ali Newland, LSU Softball

Akiya Thymes, LSU Softball

Ahmad Young Jr., Ole Miss Men’s Track & Field

Maddi Banks, Ole Miss Softball

Jaylon Reed, Mississippi State Football

Caroline Standley, Mississippi State Women’s Track & Field

Joshua Day, Missouri Baseball

Keagan Dunn, Missouri Women’s Golf

David Olds, South Carolina Men’s Track & Field

Anna Holman, South Carolina Volleyball

Kate Schildmeyer, Tennessee Rowing

Jordan West, Tennessee Men’s Track & Field

Bart Clement, Texas A&M Football

Ali Russell, Texas A&M Soccer

Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt Football

Emily Brooks, Vanderbilt Lacrosse