Ole Miss athletics adds Heuer, Evans to Senior Leadership Team

Special to the Item

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced Thursday two additions to his senior leadership team in Rob Heuer as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Jon Evans as Assistant Athletics Director for Digital Strategy and Analytics.

Heuer oversees the daily operations of the Ole Miss compliance office and is the primary compliance contact to the Southeastern Conference. He also directs the compliance policies and procedures manual and coordinates Ole Miss’ campus positions on SEC and NCAA legislation. Additionally, Heuer oversees the Ole Miss Agent Certification program, waiver submissions, infraction reporting, and helps oversee the Ole Miss Next Level NIL program.

Heuer brings more than a decade of experience in helping run a compliance office, with his most recent stop prior to Ole Miss being an eight-year stint as Assistant AD for Compliance at SMU. At SMU, Heuer served as Senior Compliance Administrator, where he developed and oversaw strategic planning while managing the day-to-day operations of the SMU compliance office.

Heuer recently completed a term as a member of the NCAA Division I Interpretations Committee, which decides significant legislative outcomes within college athletics. He is a 2019 graduate of the Sport Management Institute and is a member of the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC). Heuer has extensive NAAC committee service, serving on the organization’s Professional Development Committee since 2017 after eight years of service on the NAAC Convention Committee, including four years as chair.

In addition to SMU, Heuer was also the Assistant AD for Compliance at Akron, the Rules Education Coordinator at Colorado, and an assistant compliance director at Marshall. Heuer received his bachelor’s in business administration from Nebraska and his master’s in sport administration from Marshall.

As the Assistant AD for Digital Strategy and Analytics, Evans oversees the strategy, operation and implementation of the Rebels’ online presence for all 18 sports and works closely with the Ole Miss Athletics communications, productions and marketing offices in addition to coaching staffs and student-athletes to grow Ole Miss’ digital impact.

Before coming to Ole Miss, Evans served as the Director of Digital Marketing for the PGA Tour’s First Tee Foundation, which involved promoting access to the game of golf for underserved communities that helps equip children and teens with inner strength, self-confidence and resilience.

Prior to his work in sports, Evans spent a decade working in digital strategy for some of the nation’s top advocacy organizations, political committees, members of Congress, candidates for public office, and non-profits in Washington, D.C.

– including two stints on political campaigns for President of the United States.

Evans is a native of Brandon, Mississippi, and graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2006.