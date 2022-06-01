New WIC options infant formula shortage

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi WIC program remains concerned about the national infant formula shortage and is taking the following action to ensure that its participants continue to receive all supplemental WIC benefits.

More Options Available

The WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list. These products will be available from May 31, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

Approval for Medical Formula Now Faster

WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their WIC clinic to quickly change to an alternate formula that is currently available.

Returning Recalled Products

Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit, or a similar product.

The Mississippi WIC Program does not have a reserve of infant formula. Jameshyia Ballard, Director of Vendor Management, says, “ Nationwide manufactures’ shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formula. These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families .”

For complete information visit the WIC website at www.healthyms.com/wic