National Champion Pearl River earns three All-Region selections

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Another set of post-season awards have been announced and the National Champion Pearl River baseball team earned three All-Region 23 selections.

Among those selected were left fielder Gabe Broadus (Wilmer, Ala.; Faith Academy), center fielder Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison) and third baseman Alex Perry (McComb; North Pike).

GABE BROADUS

Broadus was a true do-it-all player for the Wildcats this season. Primarily a left fielder, Broadus also saw action at shortstop and second base.

He set the tone at the top of the Pearl River lineup all season long, finishing with a .382 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage. He tallied 84 hits, 66 runs, 40 RBIs, 33 walks, 11 doubles, three homers and one triple. He was a massive threat on the basepaths as he stole 39 bases and was caught stealing just five times.

In the field, Broadus had a .974 fielding percentage, making just three errors in 116 total chances.

Broadus was also named First Team All-MACCC.

TATE PARKER

Parker had yet another phenomenal year in the marron-and-gold. The Wildcat center fielder finished the season with an eye-popping .450 batting average, .531 on-base percentage and .820 slugging percentage.

He collected 90 hits, 76 runs, 65 RBIs, 29 walks, 19 home runs, 11 doubles and three triples. He also stole 19 bases.

Parker also was great in the field, finishing with a .983 fielding percentage. He made just two errors in 115 total chances.

The award is Parker’s second of the season after being named First Team All-MACCC.

ALEX PERRY

Perry was remarkable for the Wildcats in his freshman season. The third baseman’s .385 batting average placed him second on the team. He also had a .506 on-base percentage and a .701 slugging percentage.

He had 72 hits, 69 runs, 62 RBIs, 35 walks, 17 homers, six doubles and one triple this season. Perry also stole 22 bases and was only caught stealing twice.

At third base, Perry held a .912 fielding percentage, making nine errors across 102 chances.

Perry was recently named Second Team All-MACCC.

