MSU’s Anderson Breaks Longstanding Jamaican Record, Finishes as National Runner Up

EUGENE, Ore. – For nearly 50 years, the men’s Jamaican 800m record had remain untouched, but on Friday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the longstanding time fell as Mississippi State’s Navasky Anderson gave his home country a record-breaking performance en route to a national runner up finish.

His historic 1:45.02 run became a new personal best for the Bulldog and earned him first team All-American status. The time was 0.87 seconds faster than the time that made him a Southeastern Conference champion last month, and 0.28 seconds faster than the Jamaican mark that had stood since May 1977.

His season in the Maroon and White may be over, but this will not be the last time Anderson runs at Hayward Field this calendar year. Next month, the national runner up will dawn the gold, green and black at the World Athletics Championships, July 15-24.

The Mississippi State men’s program finished the 2022 National Outdoor Championships in the top 30 as a unit with 10 total team points: Anderson, 800m (8 pts); DJ Jónsson, Javelin (2 pts). The team result marks the 26th time in program history that the MSU men have finished inside the top 30 at the national meet.

MSU Friday Final Results

800m: 1. Moad Zahafi, Texas Tech (1:44.49)

2. Navasky Anderson (1:45.02)

