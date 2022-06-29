MSU Men’s Hoops 2022-23 SEC Matchups Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Mississippi State men’s basketball program had its 18 SEC matchups set for the 2022-23 season announced Wednesday by the league office.

The Bulldogs will take on Missouri and Tennessee twice in addition to permanent opponents of Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina for the eighth straight season.

The SEC will release game dates, game times and television information at a later date.

The last time State and Tennessee met twice during the regular season was in 2016-17. However, the Bulldogs have faced the Volunteers in three of the last four SEC Tournaments.

Missouri has been a more common rotational assignment for the Maroon and White as the two teams will square off in a home-and-home series for the third time over the last four seasons. The Bulldogs have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings over the Tigers since 2014-15.

Mississippi State plays host to NCAA Tournament qualifiers Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee in addition to Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M at Humphrey Coliseum.

Road tilts for the Bulldogs include NCAA Tournament Elite 8 participant Arkansas, defending SEC regular season champion Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt along with Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Mississippi State Athletic Ticket Office is accepting new season ticket deposits for just $50 for the upcoming the 2022-23 season. A new season ticket deposit will provide purchasers with the opportunity to secure their spot inside The Hump immediately following season ticket renewals. Current season ticket holders will receive a renewal later this summer.

