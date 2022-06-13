MSU Delivers Three Finals Appearances on Nationals’ Opening Day

EUGENE, Ore. – Three of the four Bulldogs competed on the opening day of the National Championships, and all three advanced to their respective finals.

Navasky Anderson advanced to Friday’s final by running the fastest time of the entire 800m semifinal (1:45.94). The run was only 0.05 seconds away from tying his personal best that crowned him as the Southeastern Conference champion.

Cameron Crump’s first jump of the evening found him tied for sixth (7.60m | 24-11.25). From there, the Bulldog jumped his way into the finals where he finished ninth, solidifying his second team All-American status. Though the Bulldog fell short of the individual title, Crump still improved his performance from last season’s national’s appearance where he finished 13th.

DJ Jónsson’s final throw of the semifinal round (74.51m | 244-5) secured the Icelander his appearance in the finals. His final throw of his 2022 campaign went 76.29m (250-3) to secure the SEC champion his first team All-American status with a top-seven performance.

Sydney Steely will be the lone Bulldog to compete at Hayward Field Thursday evening when she competes in the semifinal of the 800m. The top two finishers of the three heats, along with the next three best times, will all advance to Saturday’s final.

MSU Updated Schedule – NCAA Outdoor Championships

Thursday, June 8:

9:14 p.m. CT: Sydney Steely | women’s 800m semifinal

Friday, June 9:

9:14 p.m. CT: Navasky Anderson | men’s 800m final

MSU Wednesday Final Results

800m: 1. Navasky Anderson (1:45.94, Q)

Long Jump: 1. Wayne Pinnock, Tennessee (8.00m | 26-3)

9. Cameron Crump (7.65m | 25-1.25)

Javelin: 1. Marc Minichello, Penn (81.17m | 266-3)

7. DJ Jónsson (76.29m | 250-3)

