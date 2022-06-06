Motorcycle rider dies in two vehicle collision Sunday morning

A man died after being involved in a motorcycle vs passenger car collision Sunday in Picayune along Highway 43 South.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the collision occurred on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. Officers with the Picayune Police Department where dispatched to Highway 43 South and Frontage Road in reference to a cCar versus motorcycle collision.

Upon arrival, officers closed the roadways to investigate the crash. At the time of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle, a 2004 Harley Davidson, was traveling west on Highway 43 South. At that same time, the driver of a 2007 Nissan Sentra was traveling east and attempted to tum left from the tum lane on Highway 43 South into the parking lot of the businesses at that location.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Nissan Sentra, causing major damages to the vehicle and the motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were injured. All three persons injured in the crash and were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The rider of the motorcycle later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Robert Hamilton of Lacombe, La. His preliminary cause of death was listed as being due to blunt force trauma.