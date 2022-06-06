Mississippi State Adds Transfer Pedryc From Texas Tech

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s golf has added Texas Tech transfer Alejandro Pedryc, head coach Dusty Smith announced on Friday.

Pedryc, a Piaseczno, Poland native, is a member of the Polish National Team and most-recently won the Polish Match Play Championship. He has climbed as high as No. 110 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and boasts seven career top-10 finishes. He is a two-time champion at the Polish Men’s Open Amateur Championship.

“We are excited for Alejandro to join our program. He is an outstanding player and an even better person,” Smith said. “He will be a positive team player, and we look forward to him joining us in the fall.”

The rising junior will have three years of eligibility remaining after his time with the Red Raiders. Pedryc arrived in the spring of 2020 and redshirted the 2020-21 season. He played in three tournaments over the 2021-22 season at Tech, making the team lineup at the Carmel Cup in September, an event Mississippi State also played in. He also played as an individual at the Little Rock Invitational in October and The Indy in March.

Before arriving in Lubbock, Pedryc had won the 2018 Polish Match Play Championship, Polish International Amateur Championship and the Polish International Junior Championship, and he finished tied for 13th at the World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy) held in Ireland.

