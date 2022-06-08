Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics makes prescription fraud arrest

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – On June 6, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, and Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a pursuit with four individuals traveling across Northeast Mississippi presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee.

 

Sara Wells, Walter Robinson, Isa Muhammad, and Jordan Shireman were all arrested and charged with prescription fraud and conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. The driver of the vehicle, Isa Muhammed, is also being charged with felony fleeing. No bond has been set at this time and more charges are anticipated.

